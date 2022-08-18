The University of Vermont women’s soccer team returns four All-Conference players as the Catamounts gear up for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Merrimack.
The defending America East Champions won seven straight regular-seasons matches near the end of last year’s campaign. The Catamounts finished at 12-6-1 after suffering a 2-0 loss to Princeton in the NCAA Tournament.
Vermont closed out America East play last fall by outscoring opponents 16-2 during that seven-game stretch. The hot streak resulted in the program’s second regular season conference title. The winning streak was the team’s longest since 1979, when the Catamounts opened the campaign with 13 straight wins. Vermont’s 12 wins last season were the most the Catamounts earned since their 12-win effort in 1996.
Fifth-year returners Alyssa Oviedo (First Team) and Natalie Durieux (Second-Team) were named to the All-Conference teams. While Maddy Croninand Bailey Ayer were selected to the America East All-Rookie team. Vermont coach Kristi Huizenga and her returning staff of Michael Skelton and Gene Bushey were also recognized as America East’s Coaching Staff of the Year.
This time around Oviedo will be joined in Catamount Country by her sister Jazlyn. During the past two years Jazlyn played 20 games at Monmouth before transferring to Vermont. There are 50 Division I women’s soccer teams with sisters on their roster.
Merrimack finished eighth in the NEC last season with a conference mark of 4-6. Overall, the Warriors were 5-11-2. This year they were projected to place sixth in the NEC Preseason Coaches Poll. The Warriors will play five America East teams in their non-conference schedule this fall. Merrimack’s top four scorers from last year return, including Molly Murnane (10 points) and Ella Cormier (12 points).
Sunday’s matchup will be the third between the two schools. The series has been split 1-1 so far. Last year Vermont opened their season with a 4-3 home win over Merrimack. Jill Brody scored two goals in the final 34 minutes to seal the win. Her game-winner came with just 1:05 left in regulation. Sunday will be the Catamounts first trip to North Andover to face Merrimack on the road.
Vermont will host perennial SEC contender No.12 South Carolina in its home opener on Aug.28 at 2 p.m. Prior to the game, there will be a one-hour pep rally surrounding Virtue Field with live music, food, games and giveaways.
The Catamounts will host a free clinic Sept. 27 from 4:45-5:45 p.m. on Virtue Field. All children 12-and-younger are encouraged to bring their soccer gear and will receive an hour-long skills and drills session from the coaching staff and members of the team. Anyone interested should RSVP to Rallycatamount@uvm.edu to sign up. The deadline to register is Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. All athletes attending will receive a free ticket to the men’s soccer game following the clinic.
