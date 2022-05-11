DENVER — The 14-4 University of Vermont women’s lacrosse team will carry plenty of momentum into Friday’s 4 p.m. NCAA Tournament battle against 17-2 Denver.
The Catamounts clinched a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history by rallying back from a five-goal deficit to earn a 12-11 victory over top-seeded Albany during Sunday’s America East final. UVM’s Grace Giancola was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tourney. Teammates Carolyn Carrera, Molly McDonough, Sophie McLaughlin and Ava Vasile were also named to the All-Tournament team.
Giancola scored three goals on five shots in the conference final. The redshirt senior added one assist, scooped up three ground balls and pulled in one draw control. Vasile’s three goals moved her single-season total to 62, which is the most in program history. Halloran and Mullen rounded out the Catamounts with multiple goals, scoring two apiece.
On the defensive end, Carolyn Carreraregistered a team-high three caused turnovers and five ground balls. Goalie Sophie McLaughlin recorded nine saves in goal for the Catamounts. The senior made five of her nine stops in the second half.
“I’m really proud of our team for how we battled (vs. Albany) – and for the entire year, their belief in themselves and for each other,” UVM coach Sarah Dalton Graddock said. “It’s a really special day for our program. This goes beyond the 35 women we have on our roster: our families and the alums that have come before us. We’re going to enjoy this for a long time.”
Friday’s NCAA showdown will take place at Boston College’s Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field. The winner will face No. 3 Boston College on Sunday.
Denver is coming off its second consecutive Big East Tournament Championship after defeating Georgetown 16-15 in overtime on Saturday. The Pioneers have also won three straight regular-season Big East titles.
Denver went 5-0 during Big East Conference play and was listed at No. 12 in both national polls last week. The Pioneers were ranked as high as No. 8 at one point this year—their highest national ranking in program history.
The Pioneers are 3-1 all-time against Vermont, including winning each of the last two matchups. The teams last met in 2017 in Denver, with the Pioneers picking up a 14-4 win.
Denver is 0-4 versus Boston College, which includes a 9-5 loss at home this season on March 9 when the Eagles were ranked No. 1 in the nation. That game was called official after three quarters due to the extremely cold temperatures on the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.