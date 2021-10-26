BALTIMORE – The University of Vermont women’s soccer team scored two or more goals for the sixth consecutive game defeating UMBC 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Retriever Soccer Park and clinching the second America East regular season championship in program history.
With the win, the Catamounts improved their record to 9-5-1 overall and 6-2-0 in league play.
After a back and forth first half, the Catamounts took control of the game with two goals in the final 9:09 of the opening 45. Ella Bankert intercepted a UMBC clearance attempt and found Karen Wallace in space. Wallace took a touch to the middle before firing a shot just inside the post for her first goal of the campaign in the 36th minute.
In the 43rd minute, Jill Brody notched her third goal of the season to double the UVM advantage. UVM took a short corner to Brody and she dribbled into space before wiring a perfect shot just under the bar to make it 2-0.
Juliana Rafaniello made it a one-goal game again with her sixth goal of the season in the 66th minute. From about 25 yards out she picked a corner and beat UVM’s Lydia Kessel with a floated shot.
First year Kate Bossert ensured a comeback wasn’t in the books with her first career goal. With UMBC pressing for a goal UVM broke the other way in transition on an extended three-on-three opportunity. Bankert played a beautiful ball through to Bossert who one-touched it to the top corner to seal the Vermont win.
Vermont returns home on Thursday, to face New Hampshire in the final game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. It’s an America East doubleheader with the men’s soccer program who will host UMass Lowell at 7 p.m. Both games will air live on AmericaEast.TV.
Following the regular season finale Thursday, the Catamounts will be off for a week awaiting their opponent in the America East Semifinals. UVM will face the lowest remaining seed after the quarterfinal contests on Sunday. UVM’s semifinal matchup is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Nichols, Livesey honored
Castleton University women’s soccer player Rylee Nichols shared Little East Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors with Southern Maine’s Alex Allain.
Nichols scored twice in the Spartans’ 5-0 victory over UMass Dartmouth.
Nichols’ teammate Chase Livesey earned the LEC’s Defensive Player of the Week accolade.
Livesey spearheaded a back line that posted a pair of shutouts in a 1-0-1 week for the Spartans. Castleton limited SUNY Potsdam to 10 shots (four on goal) in a scoreless draw before yielding six shots (one on goal) in a 5-0 win over UMass Dartmouth. She also contributed offensively against the Corsairs, scoring one goal and setting up another.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
CU names captains
The Castleton University men’s and women’s hockey teams open their respective seasons on Friday and recently announced their captains for the 2021-22 season.
The Spartan women have named Katherine Campoli, Ryanne Mix and Darby Palisi assistant captains, while Courtney Gauthier will wear the ‘C’ for the second consecutive year.
With all but five players returning and the addition of four newcomers, this Spartans group boasts plenty of experience and depth heading into the year.
The Castleton women open their season Friday at Rivier University, with puck drop set for 4 p.m.
The CU men named three seniors to the 2021-22 leadership group. Fifth-year forward Glenn Wiswell will don the ‘C’ once again while Andrew Barber and Jahwara Rennalls take assistant captain status.
The three veterans will lead a roster that features 21 returners and 13 newcomers.
The Spartan men open their season at home Friday against Wentworth. Puck drop at Spartan Arena is slated for 7 p.m.
SNOW SPORTS
Shiffrin wins
SOELDEN, Austria — Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin won Saturday’s World Cup Alpine skiing giant slalom race in FIS World Cup action.
Shiffrin finished with a combined two-run time of 2 minutes, 7.22 seconds. Fellow American Nina O’Brien finished in 9th in 2:09.53
