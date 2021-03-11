JACKSON, N.H. — Anna Bizyukova was the University of Vermont’s top finisher on day two of the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships, earning Second Team All-American honors in the 5-kilometer classic race the Jackson Nordic Center.
Vermont is in sixth place with 151 points at the midway point of the four-day event. The Utah women and men prevailed in Nordic to extend their team’s lead.
The Utes (319 points) will attempt to hold off Colorado (252.5) Montana State (213.5), Alaska-Anchorage (200) and Denver (193).
The Catamount women’s team placed seventh Wednesday, while the Vermont men were 10th.
Colorado’s Magnus Boee won the men’s 10-kilometer classic race in 26 minutes, 17.7 seconds. Peru native Will Koch finished seventh in 26:51.2 for the Buffaloes.
Vermont’s top finishers were Greg Burt (18th, 28:11) and Matias Oevrum (25th, 29:04.5). Teammate Jacob Nystedt did not finish.
Utah’s Sydney Palmer-Leger won the women’s 5k classic race in 15:50.7. She was followed by teammates Julia Richter (second, 15:55.9) and Novie McCabe (third, 16:12). Bizyukova (eighth, 16:40.2), Lina Sutro (18th, 17:27.5) and Waverly Gebhardt (29th, 18:26.9) set the tone for the Cats. Bizyukova contributed 23 points for her team.
The alpine portion of the championships will conclude Friday with slalom action. The men’s first run will begin at 9 a.m. from Cannon Mountain. Live streaming is available at NCAA.com.
Vermont’s Francesca English finished third overall in the giant slalom Wednesday leading the Catamounts. English, Josefine Selvaag and Mathias Tefre earned All-American honors on the competition’s first day.
English, a third-place finisher in the 2018 NCAA Championship slalom, matched her career best finish with a strong second run time of 1:04.87, third best in the field. Her two-run time was 2:08.58. Colorado’s Cassidy Gray won the event with a combined time of 2:07.18. Selvaag finished seventh overall with a two-run time of 2:09.36.
Tefre earned the first All-American honors of his career placing tenth overall in the GS. His two-run time of 2:04.32 was the best on the day for the Catamounts. Westminster College’s Mikkel Solbakken won the race with a combined time of 2:01.57. Vermont’s David Frisk placed 18th overall with a mark of 2:05.85. Teammate Declan McCormack placed 30th in the field with a two-run time of 2:08.99.
TEAM SCORES
