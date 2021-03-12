FRANCONIA, N.H. — University of Vermont Alpine skier Mathias Tefre won the NCAA slalom championship Friday at Cannon Mountain.
Tefre finished the first run in 44.17 seconds, leaving him in second place behind Colorado’s Filip Forejtek (43.38 seconds). The Catamounts star was the 14th-fastest finisher in the second run, crossing the line in 44.92 seconds. His consistency gave him a combined time of 1:29:08, which was good enough to barely hold off Forejtek (1:29.15).
Denver’s Amelia Smart won the women’s race in 1:38.9 Vermont’s Justine Clement (1:40.91) was the runner-up. Josefine Selvaag (1:42.01) placed seventh for the Cats.
The top 10 teams in the overall standings are Utah (396 points), Colorado (373.5), Denver (346), Montana State (314.5), Vermont (299), Alaska-Anchorage (265), Westminster (212), New Hampshire (174), Plymouth State (134) and Boston College (121). The rest of the field includes Northern Michigan (100), St. Lawrence (93), Alaska Fairbanks (75), Michigan Tech (39), St. Scholastica (25) and Colby (21).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lamb plays in NBA
BURLINGTON — Former University of Vermont standout Anthony Lamb became the first player in the 107-year history of the Cats’ program to play in an NBA game on Thursday night.
Lamb made his NBA debut with the Houston Rockets in the team’s road contest at Sacramento. Three days after signing a two-way contract with the Rockets, Lamb made school history in the second quarter by stepping onto the court. The former two-time America East Player of the Year saw 13 minutes of action, made a 3-pointer and grabbed one rebound.
Lamb’s journey to the NBA ranks began with an invitation to the Detroit Pistons Training Camp in December. He played in one preseason game for the Pistons.
In January, he was drafted sixth overall in the NBA G League Draft by the Canton Charge – the affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was later acquired by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the affiliate of the Rockets, and he appeared in six regular-season games. With the Vipers, he averaged 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Lamb is the first America East player to play in the NBA since former Stony Brook big man Jameel Warney appeared in three games with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2017-18 season.
Prior to Lamb’s debut, 2010 UVM graduate Marqus Blakely was the closest Catamount to play in the NBA. Blakely suited up for the Rockets in their 2009-10 regular season finale but did not see any time on the floor. Two years later, he joined the Los Angeles Clippers and played in three preseason games.
