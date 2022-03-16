BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team ripped through America East Conference competition this winter, but the real test starts now.
Following a blowout win against UMBC in the conference tournament championship game, the Catamounts enter the NCAA Tournament as a No. 13 seed, set to play No. 4 seed Arkansas in an opening round game.
Tip off is set for 9:20 p.m. in Buffalo, New York. The game will be aired on TNT.
The FanDuel Sportsbook betting line on the game favors the Razorbacks with a line of -5.5.
Arkansas (25-8, 13-5 SEC) heads into the game as the No. 17th-ranked team in the latest Associated Press poll. UVM (28-5, 17-1 AE) received three votes in that poll.
The Razorbacks have gone 13-5 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is ninth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.
The Catamounts are 17-1 in America East play. Vermont averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.
JD Notae is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists to lead the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude, Au’Diese Toney and Jaylin Williams also average in double figures in points.
Ryan Davis, the America East Player of the Year, is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the past 10 games for Vermont.
Shungu was named America East Tournament Most Outstanding Player over the weekend.
Arkansas comes into the first-round matchup winning seven of its last 10. The Razorbacks fell to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday. Over the last 10 games, Arkansas has averaged 72.8 points per game.
UVM has been on an incredible roll, winning 22 of its last 23 games. The Catamounts’ only loss during that span was a one-point defeat at the hands of Hartford.
In their last 10 games, the Catamounts have been dominant, averaging 83.7 points per game and allowing just 48.8 per game.
