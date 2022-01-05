The University of Vermont men’s basketball team has been the cream of the crop in the America East Conference for the better part of the last half decade.
The Catamounts have won four of the last five regular season conference championships and took home the league tournament championship in three of those seasons.
UVM’s road to continue that stretch of success begins at 7 p.m. Thursday when the Catamounts (8-4) open up conference play by hosting New Hampshire.
The game will be broadcast on ESPNU from Patrick Gymnasium. It will be the first time Vermont has hosted the league’s annual ESPNU game since 2017.
While UVM and Wildcats have developed quite the back and forth rivalry on the soccer pitch in recent years, their men’s hoops rivalry has been quite one-sided. Vermont and New Hampshire meet for the 156th time – the longest series in program history. The Catamounts are 106-49 against the Wildcats and 58-18 at home.
UVM has won the last 13 meetings between the schools, most recently a 74-50 win in February of 2020. The last time UNH bested the Catamounts was in 2015 on the Wildcats’ home court. Vermont has beat UNH in 22 straight meetings at Patrick Gym, with New Hampshire winning most recently in Burlington in 2000.
The Wildcats head into Thursday’s road contest with a 5-4 overall record coming off the 92-54 home win against Keene State at Lundholm Gymnasium on December 13. UNH has had its last four games either canceled or postponed.
The Wildcats were victorious in their last game, earning a 92-54 win over Keene State. UNH was selected third in the America East Preseason Poll, receiving one first-place vote.
New Hampshire’s Jayden Martinez leads the America East with 17.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Teammate Blondeau Tchoukuiegno averages 11 points and 4.4 assists per contest. Nick Guadarrama has recorded 9.9 points and 5.3 boards per game for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats rank third in America East as a team with 73.3 points per contest and their 62.2 points allowed per game is second among AE teams. UNH’s 44.4 field goal percentage is fourth in the conference and the team’s 36.1% shooting from beyond the 3-point arc leads all conference squads. UNH also leads the league and ranks 13th in the nation in assist/TO ratio (1.58) and also rank first in the America East in rebounds per game (38.7).
The Catamounts have had two of their last three games canceled or postponed, but are winners of two straight. UVM has been great on home court with a 4-0 record in Patrick Gymnasium.
Catamounts forward Ryan Davis broke out in a big way last season and has carried that over to his senior season.
The Illinois native averages a team-high 16.9 points, which ranks third in the conference behind Martinez and NJIT’s Dylan O’Hearn.
Ben Shungu and Isaiah Powell have provided a consistent scoring presence as well with 13.3 and 11.9 points per game respectively.
UVM’s defense was its calling card during non-conference play. The Catamounts have allowed the least points per game of anyone in the conference at 60.1 points.
Vermont is 20-22 in conference openers since 1979. Vermont is 2-1 all-time in conference openers vs. New Hampshire. UVM suffered losses in its last two conference openers, but is 7-3 under coach John Becker.
The Cats have earned at least a share of the America East regular-season title for five straight seasons, which is the second-longest active streak in Division I. Only Gonzaga has won more consecutive league titles (nine) entering this season.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
