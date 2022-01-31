BOSTON — Montpelier native Bella Parento notched her second game-winning goal of the season 6:15 into the third period as the University of Vermont women’s hockey team earned its biggest victory in program history by downing No. 1 Northeastern, 2-1.
The Catamounts ended Northeastern’s 13-game winning before capping a weekend sweep with Sunday’s 4-2 victory over New Hampshire.
“Just an absolutely amazing performance by so many people today and an amazing feeling to finish this game,” UVM coach Jim Plumer said after the Northeastern victory. “First, Jessie McPherson was simply outstanding. Captain (Kristina) Shanahan got us going early and gave us the confidence to be able to play our game. And our penalty kill came through in the clutch. Northeastern is a great team and it took our absolute best effort to beat them today. Now we have to play this way through the homestretch of the season.”
For the third straight game, Shanahan opened the scoring for the Catamounts with 8:01 left in the first period. Theresa Schafzahl blocked a Northeastern shot and set the Catamounts off in transition. Alyssa Holmes passed it back to Schafzahl and she fed Shanahan as she entered the Northeastern zone. Shanahan cut to the middle and rifled a shot under the bar for her 12th goal of the season.
Midway through the second period, Chloe Aurard broke in on a shorthanded breakaway for Northeastern. Aurard made three moves before trying to beat McPherson to the post with a backhand. McPherson was up to the task and preserved UVM’s lead.
The Huskies equalized with 7:06 left in the second period. Skylar Irving knocked down a UVM clearing attempt and Maddie Mills was able to cut down the wing. She fired a shot that Maureen Murphy redirected past McPherson for her team-leading 15th goal of the season.
Parento regained the lead for the Catamounts on their fourth power play of the game. In the corner, Alyssa Holmes won a puck battle and fed a pass to Shanahan at the top of the faceoff circle. Shanahan skated into the slot and then fed a cross-ice feed to Parento. The Central Vermont product placed a perfect wrist shot in the corner for her second goal of the season.
With 3:58 to go, the Huskies went to the power play for the third time in the game. The Catamounts’ penalty kill, ranked fifth in the NCAA, held the Huskies to just two shots. Vermont’s Sara Levesque blocked three shots on the kill.
With 37.6 seconds left to play, McPherson made the save of the year to keep the UVM lead. In scramble mode in front of the Vermont net Katy Knoll fed a cross-ice pass to Aurard on the doorstep. She had space to shoot but a diving McPherson flashed her glove stunning Aurard and the Huskies.
The Catamounts blocked a season-high 38 shots. Sara Levesque led the way for Vermont blocking eight shots. She has blocked 13 shots for Vermont over the last two games.
Vermont maintained its momentum against he Wildcats, with Maude Poulin-Labelle and Theresa Schafzahl scoring power-play goals in the third period.
The Catamounts improved to 14-6-1 in league play and maintained second place in the conference. It is the first time in program history that Vermont has won seven straight Hockey East regular season games.
“This was a very tough game for us and we really had to grind to find a way to win it,” Plumer. “UNH played a great game and took away time and space and forced us into uncomfortable situations. Credit to our defensive effort — both goaltending and shot blocking — and to our special teams for carrying us through. It’s been an emotional few days and we are going to have to be a lot better when we face a red-hot Maine team next weekend.”
Vermont will travel to play Maine at 6 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 9, NEC 1
HENNIKER, N.H. – The Cadets team won their seventh straight game with a dominant victory over New England College to sweep the home-and-home series on Sunday afternoon at the Lee Clement Arena.
Norwich (15-4, 13-1 NEHC) gave up its first goal in six games, but the offense stayed red-hot. The Cadets have outscored opponents 44-2 during their win streak.
Juniors Mikah Baptiste and Julia Masotta each tallied two goals and one assist to lead the Cadets. Sophomore Aimee Headland chipped in with a goal and two assists.
Freshman Megan Baliski stopped 14 shots to earn her first collegiate victory in her first collegiate start. Thirteen skaters got on the scoresheet in the victory. Taylor Girouard, Ingrid Holstad-Berge, Ally LaGue and Kenady Nevicosi also scored in the victory.
Seniors Emma O’Neill and Morgan Tefft each tallied two assists. Norwich raced out to a 5-0 lead after the first period, with Girouard and Nevicosi scoring 55 seconds apart just over two minutes into the game.
Norwich will face one of its toughest opponents of the season on Tuesday when it travels to No. 1-ranked and undefeated Middlebury College for a 7 p.m. faceoff with the Panthers.
CU 3, Salem State 0
SALEM, Mass. — The Castleton University women’s hockey team scored once in each period, beating Salem State 3-0 Sunday afternoon.
The Spartans had two goals from Brooke Greenwood and one from Julia Carpenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.