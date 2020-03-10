Spring sports at Middlebury were suspended Tuesday, but the Panthers' ski team is still going strong.
Middlebury and the University of Vermont are among the top Eastern schools competing Wednesday during Day 1 of NCAA Skiing Championships in Bozeman, MT. Even though Middlebury halted its slate of spring sports due to the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, its Alpine and Nordic athletes will carry on the fight. A field of 148 athletes representing a total of 23 schools will battle it out at Bridger Bowl and the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
Giant slalom competition begins at 11 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday before Thursday's Nordic action featuring 5-kilometer women's and 10k men's freestyle races. Friday's slalom event will lead up to Saturday's finale on the cross-country trials. The men's 20k and women's 15k classic events will be the last chance for teams to move up in the standings.
Middlebury's Nordic racers are Sophia Laukli, Alexandra Lawson, Annika Landis, Peter Wolter and Willson Moore. They'll be joined by Alpine teammates Ali Nullmeyer, Lucia Bailey, Nina Reichhelm, Tim Gavett, Erik Arvidsson and Justin Alkie.
The University of Vermont's cross-country squad boasts lots of talent and experience after leading the Cats to a second-place overall finish behind Utah last year. Margie Freed, Anna Bizyukova, Lina Sutro, Ben Ogden, Bill Harmeyer and Karl Schulz will represent the Green and Gold during the Nordic competition. Mathias Tefre, Raphael Quenneville, Joachim Jagge Lindstol, Marina Vilanova and Josefine Selvaag lead the downhill squad.
Dartmouth's Katharine Ogden is Ben Ogden's older sister and will be among the XC favorites at Crosscut Mountain. She recently returned from the World Cup circuit, where she finished 28th overall at the seven-stage Tour de ski earlier this winter. The Landgrove native claimed her third NCAA title last year at Trapp Family Lodge, prevailing by 23.4 seconds in the 15k classical race. As a freshman she won the 5k classic by 46.9 seconds and triumphed in the 15k freestyle by 38.4 seconds. Ripton's Abi Jewett and Warren's Drew Duffy are downhill standouts for the Big Green.
Another Warren skier, Elliot Ketchel, will lead the Bodwoin Nordic squad. Guilford's Isaac Freitas-Eagan is another Vermonter in the Nordic mix. On the Alpine side, Woodstock's Parker Biele will suit up for Boston College and Stowe's Sandra Schoepke returns as a top gun for Colby.
The NCAA uses a 40-point scoring system that was instituted in 2014. The results are weighted toward the top-seven finishers, who will earn 40, 37, 34, 31, 29, 27 and 25 points, respectively. After that, skiers are separated by one-point increments. The final scoring competitor will be the 30th-place finisher with one point.
Vermont owns six NCAA titles after prevailing in 1980, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1994 and 2012. The Catamounts have produced 59 individual national champions and 384 All-Americans. Last year UVM's Laurence St. Germain won the women's slalom and giant slalom competitions during NCAA championships in Stowe. She became the seventh woman in NCAA history to sweep the alpine events. The Catamounts' runner-up finish was their best since finishing second in 2014 in Park City, Utah.
The last time the NCAA Championships were held in Bozeman was in 2012, when the Catamounts secured their sixth crown. UVM won the title with an NCAA record 832 team points, and the Cats set another record with a 161-point margin of victory over second-place Utah.
