BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Finn Sullivan scored 20 points to help the University of Vermont men’s basketball team defeat Binghamton 80-55 on Wednesday night.
Four Catamounts reached double figures to help their team move into first place in the America East standings.
Sullivan added six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Catamounts (11-10, 5-2 America East Conference). He was 6 of 13 from the field and made 5 of 10 attempts from 3-point range.
Dylan Penn went 8 of 14 from the field to add 18 points. He scored 14 of his points to boost the Cats in the first half. Vermont’s Matt Veretto was 6 of 10 from the floor, including a 2-of-6 perferomace from long distance. He finished with 14 points to reached double figures for the fourth time in league play.
TJ Hurley rounded out the Catamounts in double figures with 11 points. The rookie made three key 3-pointers in the second half. Teammate Robin Duncan produced a game-high eight rebounds and five assists. He recorded eight points on a 3-of-5 shooting effort.
The Vermont offense shot 50% (28 of 56) from the field and 46.2% (12 of 26) from long range. The Catamounts shot 56.3% (18 of 32) in the first half. UVM held Binghamton to a 40.7% shooting night from the floor.
The Bearcats (8-12, 4-3) were led in scoring by Armon Harried, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Teammate Miles Gibson added 13 points.
“We were really good on both sides of the ball, holding them to 55 points and keeping their two offensive leaders in (Jacob( Falko and (Dan) Petcash under control,” Vermont coach John Bekcer said. “Offensively, I thought we shared the ball great and shot the ball great as a team. Dylan in the first half was as good as he’s been all year, and Finn making three straight 3’s. It was how we’re capable of playing on both sides of the ball. We were really tough against a physical Binghamton team that has the second-best defense in our league. We continue to get better and trend in the right direction – I’m really proud of our guys.”
The Catamounts and Bearcats traded baskets with lights-out shooting in the early minutes. Binghamton made six of its first nine field goal attempts, while Vermont was 8 of 9 from the floor to take a 19-14 lead 4:34 into the game. Sullivan drained a trio of 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to lead the Catamounts.
UVM grabbed its first double-digit lead when Aaron Deloney sank a corner 3-pointer to go up 24-14 with 14:17 left in the half. The Catamounts maintained their lead over the Bearcats, pulling ahead by 15 points when Penn drained a hook shot with 2:51 remaining in the first frame. The UVM defense stifled the Binghamton offense, holding the Bearcats to without a field goal for a stretch of 4:58 late in the half.
Sullivan gave Vermont its largest lead of the opening half with an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:44 on the clock for the 45-29 advantage. The Catamounts carried a 46-31 lead into the break.
The offenses cooled off in the second half, with Vermont shooting 1 of 8 from the field and Binghamton 3 of 9 in the first 8:16. UVM went without a field goal for a stretch of 5:34 until Hurley drilled a contested 3-pointer from the corner to stop the drought. Hurley’s shot put Vermont up 53-38 with 11:44 remaining.
UVM pieced together an 8-2 run for a 61-42 lead with 8:24 on the clock. Sullivan sank his fourth 3-pointer of the night for the 19-point advantage. Hurley added his second 3-pointer for a 70-49 cushion with 4:56 remaining. The Catamounts grabbed their largest lead of the evening with a pair of free throws by Deloney to go up 77-52 in the final minutes.
Vermont will host UMBC at noon Saturday.
VERMONT 80, BINGHAMTON 55
VERMONT (11-10)
Veretto 6-10 0-0 14, Duncan 3-5 2-6 8, K.Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Penn 8-14 2-2 18, Sullivan 6-13 3-5 20, Hurley 3-7 2-2 11, Ayo-Faleye 0-3 1-2 1, Deloney 2-3 2-2 8, Alamutu 0-0 0-0 0, Ochoa 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Ndayishimiye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 12-19 80.
BINGHAMTON (8-12)
Falko 1-10 0-0 2, Harried 6-15 4-7 16, Hinckson 1-2 0-0 2, Petcash 3-5 0-0 6, M.Gibson 6-10 0-0 13, White 0-0 2-2 2, McGriff 3-8 0-0 7, Balogun 1-2 2-2 4, Akuwovo 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 1-1 0-0 3, Solomon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-11 55. Halftime_Vermont 46-31. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 12-26 (Sullivan 5-10, Hurley 3-4, Deloney 2-2, Veretto 2-6, K.Gibson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Ayo-Faleye 0-2), Binghamton 3-10 (M.Gibson 1-1, Stewart 1-1, McGriff 1-2, Harried 0-1, Hinckson 0-1, Solomon 0-1, Falko 0-3). Rebounds_Vermont 26 (Duncan 8), Binghamton 26 (Harried, Petcash 7). Assists_Vermont 17 (Duncan 5), Binghamton 9 (Falko 4). Total Fouls_Vermont 12, Binghamton 18. A_3,570 (5,142).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 63, Binghamton 56
BURLINGTON – The Catamounts earned their sixth consecutive win Wednesday night by defeating Binghamton 63-56 at Patrick Gym.
Vermont improves to 14-6 and 6-2 in the America East, while the Bearcats fall to 10-11 and 3-5 in conference play.
Delaney Richason posted a career-high 21 points on an efficient 67% shooting from the floor and a 75% shooting performance from 3-point range. She also grabbed six rebounds and dished out a game-high four assists.
Emma Utterback had 14 points, three assists and three rebounds for UVM. Teammate Anna Olson finished with 10 points while recording six rebounds and two assists.
Paula Gonzalez contributed 16 minutes from off the bench for UVM and finished with five points, five rebounds and two assists. The Catamounts shot 45.3% from the field, while the Bearcats made 38.6% of their attempts.
“Tonight was another one of those tough, hard-fought games,” Vermont coach Alisa Kresge said. “Going into the game, we knew rebounding was going to be a key factor. We won the battle of the glass and that was a huge part of why we were able to come out with the win.”
The Catamounts started quickly with four points from Olson and two each from Richason and Utterback to take an 8-4 lead with 6:28 remaining in the first quarter. Binghamton battled back, with a Jadyn Weltz (12 points) layup tying the game at 10-10 with 3:27 left in the first quarter.
The two teams went back and forth, with both teams recording five points apiece to take a 15-15 score into the second stanza. Weltz capped the first quarter with two free throws with three seconds left.
Vermont’s defense played a key factor in the second quarter, holding Binghamton to eight points. The Cats used a 10-4 run over the first 6:30 of the quarter to take a 25-19 lead. Catherine Gilwee had five points during the run. Gilwee and Utterback both drained a 3-pointer, while Gonzalez chipped i with two points.
Binghamton answered with a layup by Ella Wanzer (six points) and a jumper by Denai Bowman (11 points) to cut the lead to 25-23 with 1:51 remaining. Vermont again had an answer, closing out the first half with a 6-0 run on 3-pointers from Richason and Gilwee to take a 31-23 lead into the halftime break.
The Bearcats went on a 16-4 run over the first 6:42 of the third quarter to take a 39-35 lead. Genevieve Coleman had five points during the run, while Bowman had four and Wanzer converted both of her free throws. Richason responded for the Catamounts, drilling a 3-pointer with 2:19 remaining to close the gap to 39-38. Utterback converted on a layup on her team’s next possession and Richason drained another 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining to cap an 8-2 run that gave UVM a 43-41 lead.
Olson took over the start of the fourth quarter, going on a 6-0 run by herself to give Vermont a 49-41 lead with 8:13 remaining. Over the next five minutes the Catamounts went cold from the field and the Bearcats took advantage behind four points from Weltz and two from Coleman to go on a 6-1 run and close the gap to 50-47 with 3:04 remaining.
The Catamounts responded with an 8-3 run to extend the lead to 58-50 lead with 36 seconds remaining. Vermont hit 3 of 4 free throws at the end and first-year player Carla Celaya converted a layup to help UVM ice the victory.
Vermont will travel to play UMBC at noon Saturday. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.
