The University of Vermont men’s soccer team will travel to play Merrimack at 7 p.m. Thursday for the Catamounts’ season opener in North Andover, Mass.
The Cats begin their America East championship defense for the sixth time in program history. Vermont last won back-to-back conference championships in 1989 and 1990.
Vermont is 3-1-1 in season openers since head coach Rob Dow took over in 2017. The Catamounts have recorded clean sheets in three of those games, with goalie Nate Silveira earning shutouts in each of the last two season openers.
UVM returns 80% of its scoring from a season ago, with Alex Nagy (20 points) leading the way. Eighteen of the 19 Catamounts who earned starts in 2021 are back in action for the Green & Gold, including 10 of the team’s 11 starters from the America East Championship quad. Vermont also brings back eight of its nine All-League members from 2021.
Merrimack enters the season picked fourth in the Northeast Conference preseason poll. The Warriors finished fourth in 2021 with a 7-9-1 overall mark and a 6-3 record in NEC action. They were not eligible for the postseason due to their recent transition to Division I. Johan Fielscher is the top returning scorer for Merrimack after recording four goals and five assists a season ago. Alvaro Rodriguez earned 14 starts in goal for the Warriors, posting a 1.73 goals-against average and .784 save percentage.
Vermont and Merrimack will square off for the second time in series history. The Catamounts defeated the Warriors, 3-0, in 2019. Rasmus Tobinski notched a pair of goals in the victory. Nagy, Garrett Lillie, Noah Egan, Joe Morrison and JoJo Moulton-Condiotti earned starts in the matchup.
Silveira, Nagy and Egan were named to the NCAA Division I Players to Watch List earlier this month. Silveira is one of six goalkeepers named to the list, and Egan is the lone America East defender. An All-American in the 2021 spring season, Nagy is one of three America East midfielders on the list.
The Catamounts will host the first of 10 home games this season at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a match vs. Quinnipiac at Virtue Field. Vermont’s home opener will be the annual Rally Around Mental Health Game, an initiative that was created to help increase awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.