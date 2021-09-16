It's early but it's always nice to get out ahead of a story. Certainly, what the University of Vermont men's soccer team is doing is one of the great stories of the fall sports season so far.
The Catamounts have not been scored on while ringing up a 5-0 record. They are one of only two Division teams in the country not giving up a goal yet, William & Mary being the other.
The Cats are bringing pride and excitement to the state. They are also conjuring up memories of 1989, at least for me.
The 2021 goalkeeper Nate Silveira is ringing up the shutouts and has already reaped the America East Defensive Player of the Week accolade twice.
The 1989 keeper was Jim St. Andre and he was fabulous during his Hall of Fame career. The 1989 campaign when the Catamounts went 19-3-1 and sailed all the way to the NCAA Elite Eight was stuff that will live forever for those who followed that team.
St. Andre had 43 career shutouts and a 0.66 career goals-against average.
I recall being in the bleachers that year at Centennial Field when the Catamounts defeated Yale to get to the Elite Eight. There was a fan behind me singing Dean Martin's tune Volare, only replacing the Volare with St. Andre.
Now, I had the fever. I had to go to Rutgers to cover the next game in the Elite Eight. This team did that to you, they captured your imagination.
Bob Buzzell and Mike Corey, a couple of former UVM players, and myself set off for Rutgers.
The Cats were amazing that day, too, but lost on a controversial goal.
UVM coach Ron McEachen stormed into the postgame press conference and nobody even had to ask the question. He began venting all on his own.
That was before email. We stopped at the Vince Lombardi Rest Area and I dictated the story on a pay phone to Kip Fry back in Rutland.
Hey, grandpa, what's a pay phone?
The buzz around UVM and the state was crazy that year. The two tournament games at Centennial Field boasted overflow crowds.
It's early this year and there is still a lot of work to be done but the memories are flowing back.
The Catamounts will try to stretch their record 6-0 on Saturday at Stony Brook.
