The University of Vermont men’s soccer team has history within its grasp.
UVM has the opportunity to advance through the third round of the Division I NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
The last time the Catamounts were in this position was the 1989 season where UVM went 19-3-1.
In that year, the Catamounts won a pair of games and advanced to the Elite 8 in a 28-team national tournament. The season ended in defeat as UVM fell to Rutgers 2-1 in overtime.
To become the first team in program history to win three NCAA Tournament games in a season UCLA stands in the Catamounts’ way. UVM (15-3-2) welcomes the Bruins to Virtue Field on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kick.
UCLA (12-6-1) is coming in with tons of confidence after pulling off its biggest win of the season, knocking off sixth-ranked Clemson, the defending national champion, in the second round of the tournament.
The Tigers opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the game on a penalty kick, but the Bruins responded with a goal from Andre Ochoa 31st minute to go into the half tied 1-1.
UCLA got the game-winner in the 79th minute where Jose Contell settled a incoming cross with his chest. The ball was corralled by Tucker Lepley and he hammered home a shot from inside the box.
The Bruins’ opening round game was a similar story. California Baptist jumped up in the seventh minute, but UCLA quickly responded with the equalizer, Contell doing the honors.
Kevin Diaz buried the game-winner in the 69th minute.
UCLA coach Ryan Jorden, in his fourth year at the helm, has started to bring the Bruins back to their former glory. UCLA has been to the NCAA Tournament 47 times over its storied history and won four national championships, the last coming in 2002 against Stanford.
UVM’s run through the national tournament has been similarly tough. In the opening round, the Catamounts trailed Quinnipiac by a goal after a 73rd minute goal.
UVM bounced back quickly Noah Egan scoring in the 75th minute and Alex Nagy ended the game in the 109th minute in overtime.
The Catamounts clinched their spot in the Sweet 16 with a comeback victory against No. 11 Southern Methodist on Sunday. UVM once again trailed, but this time by two goals, at halftime.
The Catamounts came out like a ball of fire in the second half, getting a pair of Max Murray goals to tie and a Garrett Lillie tally to win it in the 86th minute.
Defense could be the name of the game in Saturday’s Sweet 16 matchup. UVM enters with the ninth-best goals against average in the nation, conceding just 14 times this season.
The Bruins have been nearly as strong. UCLA has a top-25 mark in goals against average and has allowed just 17 goals all season.
Sophomore keeper Nate Crockford has been a standout in goal all season, boasting the 25th-best save percentage in the nation. He’s made stars in 19 of UCLA’s 19 games and has allowed less than a goal a game.
Fifth-year keeper Nate Silveira has been incredible in goal for UVM as well. He has a goals against average of 0.69.
The Bruins don’t have one go-to scorer, but have a handful of guys capable of putting the ball in the back of the net. Contell and Diaz pace the squad with four goals apiece, followed by Ochoa, Lepley and Riley Ferch with three goals.
Murray and Nagy have been the catalysts for the UVM attack this fall. Murray’s 10 goals put him in a tie for 21st nationally. Nagy isn’t far behind with eight goals, but is just as dangerous passing the ball, dishing out a team-high nine assists.
Egan, Yaniv Basini and Mujtaba Mirhasan are all capable goal-scorers with four tallies apiece.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
