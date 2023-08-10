BOSTON – Catamount Country is already hungry for the winter season to arrive after the America East announced the conference schedules for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
The University of Vermont men’s and women’s basketball teams will each begin league play at Patrick Gym.
Both men’s and women’s basketball will enter their respective 2023-24 campaigns as defending champions, after capturing America East titles a season ago on Tom Brennan Court.
Women’s basketball secured its seventh conference championship with a 38-36 victory over UAlbany. Men’s basketball locked up its league-best 10th title the following day by defeating UMass Lowell 72-59.
The Vermont men enter the 2023-24 campaign in search of their third straight America East Championship. The Cats last won three straight titles from 2003 to 2005.
Coach John Becker’s Catamounts will begin their America East title defense with three straight home games. The league opener is slated for Jan. 6 when Vermont hosts Maine on Tom Brennan Court. Recent rival, UMBC, will come to town on Jan. 11. NJIT will round out the homestand on Jan. 13.
UVM will embark on a three-game road trip with a pair of rematches of the 2023 America East Tournament, beginning with a semifinal rematch at Binghamton on Jan. 18. The second leg of the road trip will feature a rematch of the 2023 title game, with the Cats visiting UMass Lowell on Jan. 25. Vermont heads to Bryant on Jan. 27 to finish the trip.
UVM will return to Patrick Gym on Feb. 1 to host longtime foe UAlbany. Binghamton comes to town on Feb. 3.
The Catamounts will hit the road for four of the next five games in mid-February. Vermont’s lone home game during that stretch will be against New Hampshire on Feb. 15.
UVM will battle Bryant (Feb. 24) and UMass Lowell (Mar. 2) in the final home games of the regular season. The Catamounts will conclude the regular season on March 5 at New Hampshire.
The Catamount women are looking to claim back-to-back America East titles for the first time since 2010. UVM’s title defense will begin on Jan. 4 with a home matchup against New Hampshire.
Vermont will then hit the road for three-straight games, starting with a matchup against Maine on Jan. 6. UVM will then visit UMBC in a rematch of the 2023 America East Semifinals on Jan. 11. The Cats will stop at NJIT on Jan. 13 to close out the trip.
UVM will finish the month of January with a three-game homestand starting on Jan. 18. The Catamounts will begin the stretch against Binghamton, followed by matchups with UMass Lowell (Jan. 25) and Bryant (Jan. 27).
The rematch of the 2023 America East Championship will be on Feb. 1 when Vermont visits UAlbany. The Cats will then head to Binghamton on February 3 before returning to Burlington.
UVM will host NJIT (Feb. 8) and UMBC (Feb. 11) before heading to New Hampshire on Feb. 15.
The Catamounts will close out the regular season home slate with games against Maine (Feb. 17) and UAlbany (Feb. 22). Trips to Bryant (Feb. 24) and UMass Lowell (Mar. 2) will round out the regular season for Vermont.
At the start of the season the Vermont women will compete in the 2023 Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida from Nov. 24-26. The eight-team tournament field for the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase was unveiled earlier this week and features six squads that competed in postseason play a year ago. Vermont will open the tournament by facing North Carolina on Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
The eight-team field will feature the Catamounts, 2023 national runner-up Iowa, North Carolina, Kansas State, Western Kentucky, Delaware, Florida Gulf Coast and Purdue Fort Wayne.
“We are thrilled to be invited to the Gulf Coast Showcase this year,” Vermont coach Alisa Kresge said. “The field is extremely competitive and it will be a great test for our program. We hope our fans can make the trip down to Florida to enjoy the holiday and some good basketball.”