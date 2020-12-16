The sweet sound of basketballs dribbling and skates tearing up the ice is right around the corner for University of Vermont fans.
The UVM men's and women's basketball teams and the Catamount men's and women's ice hockey teams are scheduled to begin their season in the coming days.
The UVM men's basketball team was slated to play on Saturday and Sunday against UMass Lowell, but those games were pushed back to this upcoming Monday and Tuesday after UML dealt with a positive COVID-19 test from two of its Tier 1 travel members.
The Catamounts lost a trio of starters from last year's 26-7 club that won their third America East tournament crown in four years, which they were awarded after the conference championship was canceled due to the pandemic.
The biggest loss from that group is Anthony Lamb, who led UVM with 16.7 points per game. Lamb was signed by the Detroit Pistons, but was waived earlier this week.
Senior Stef Smith figures to be a go-to guy for the Catamounts this year, following a season where he averaged 14.2 points and shot higher than 40% from 3-point range.
The co-captain was selected to the Preseason All-Conference team in November.
Junior Ryan Davis and redshirt senior Ben Shungu are expected to be key pieces as well. Shungu earned America East Defensive Player of the Year honors last winter.
Georges Lefebvre, from Montreal, Quebec, is the lone freshman on the squad.
UML comes into Monday's contest at 1-3. The River Hawks opened up with a 76-68 win against San Francisco, but have dropped their last three contests, including a 10-point loss to ranked Ohio State.
UML's offense runs through Obadiah Noel, who joined Smith on the Preseason All-Conference team. Through four games, Noel is averaging 20.5 points per game and also leads the team in rebounds and assists from his guard position.
The River Hawks were picked to finish seventh in the conference. UVM bested UML both times the teams met last winter.
Tip off is at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The Catamount women open up against the River Hawks as well with a two-game home set at Patrick Gym starting Saturday.
UVM was picked to finish seventh in the America East after last year's 12-18 showing under coach Alisa Kresge.
The Catamounts graduated just one senior in Hanna Crymble, who led the team with 16.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last year.
Josie Larkins and Sarah Wells will captain the club. Larkins was second to Crymble in points and Wells played well after assuming a starting role last year.
Sophomores Emma Utterback and Delaney Richason are back after impressive opening campaigns. Three freshmen join the team this year as well.
UML is coming off its first win of the season, topping Northeastern 69-59 in a Wednesday matinee. The River Hawks had dropped their first two contests to Boston College and longtime women's hoops power Connecticut.
The River Hawks have a balanced offensive attack led by Denise Solis and Kharis Idom, who both average about nine points a game.
Tip off is at 3 p.m on Saturday.
UVM men's hockey is playing earlier than many had expected after the Hockey East announced this week that the Catamounts would play on Saturday at Massachusetts to begin a two-game set in Amherst's Mullins Center.
Todd Woodcroft enters his first season at UVM, which was 5-23-6 last season and are picked to finish in the Hockey East Association cellar in 2020-21.
Top scorers Ace Cowans and Christian Evers, both seniors this year, are coming back, as are top distributors sophomores Jacques Bouquot and Andrew Lucas. Both guys had double-digit assists in 2019-20.
Senior Tyler Harmon is the only goalie with experience, having started twice last year after appearing in four games in 2017-18. Senior Matt Beck and freshman Gabe Carriere are also on the roster.
UMass Amherst has turned into a national contender under head coach Greg Carvel these past few seasons, making it to the NCAA title game in 2019. UMass was picked to finish second in Hockey East.
The Minutemen are 2-3-1 coming into the series with UVM. Josh Lopina leads the team with three goals and four other players have a pair of scores. Matt Murray and Filip Lindberg share goaltending duties.
Puck drop is at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Amherst. The Sunday game will be broadcast on New England Sports Network.
The UVM women's hockey team hosts the University of New Hampshire in a two-game set at Gutterson Fieldhouse starting on Saturday.
The Catamounts finished last season 10-18-9 and were picked to finish eighth this year.
Leading goal scorer Theresa Schafzahl, who had 14 goals, returns for her junior season, along with scoring threats like junior Corinne McCool, senior Kristina Shanahan and junior Maude Poulin-Labelle.
Starting goaltender Blanka Škodová is back for her junior season, following a year where she had a .893 save percentage. Sophomore Natalie Ferenc got 11 starts as a freshman and returns too.
Montpelier native Bella Parento, a freshman, joins the team on defense for coach Jim Plumer, entering his ninth season behind the glass.
UNH has stumbled out of the starting gate, going 1-5. The Wildcats lone win came against Boston University on Dec. 5.
Tamara Thiérus (4 goals) and Jada Christian (3 goals) are their top scoring threats.
Saturday's puck drop is at 7 p.m.
In other college action, Windsor all-time leading scorer Olivia Rockwood and the University of Maine women's basketball team have their third game of the season on Sunday at Northeastern.
The Black Bears are 2-0 and Rockwood has seen nine minutes of action so far on the veteran-laden club.
