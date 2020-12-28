BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s hockey team put together its best effort of the young season in the second half of a two-game home set against No. 11 Northeastern this weekend.
UVM played the Huskies to a 2-2 tie, but Northeastern won the shootout 1-0 and claimed the two Hockey East Association points that went with it.
The Catamounts picked up one-point for falling to the Huskies in overtime.
“Tonight was a continuation of building towards the structure we want to have,” said Coach Todd Woodcroft, in a UVM athletics press release. “We understand that this will be a game-by-game, period-by-period, shift-by-shift battle for us. We know it and we embrace it.”
Goaltending was the story of the first period, with the Catamounts’ Tyler Harmon making seven saves and Northeastern’s Connor Murphy making nine saves. Harmon finished with a career-high 35 saves.
The Huskies opened the scoring in the second period with Matt Demelis doing the honors, off an assist from Jayden Struble and Riley Hughes.
UVM responded 69 seconds later when Vlad Dzhioshvili faked a defender and found Jacques Bouquot. Bouquot fired a shot at goal that hit the post, but got his rebound to level the score.
On a power play in the third period, Ty Jackson put the Huskies ahead once again, but UVM’s Ray Vitolins tied the game once again on an assist from Andrew Lucas with less than five minutes to play in regulation.
Northeastern’s Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored the game-winner in the shootout.
The Catamounts dropped the opener of the two-game home set 4-1 to the Huskies on Saturday.
Northeastern scored twice in the first and second periods to put itself in total control.
UVM scored its lone goal in the third period. On a power play, transfer Tristan Mullin scored in his first Catamount appearance, getting an assist from Conner Hutchison and Vitolins.
With Harmon allowing four goals, Woodcroft went to freshman Gabe Carriere to man the net for the final 30 minutes. Carriere made 23 saves in his collegiate debut.
UVM, at 0-3-1, currently sits in 10th in the Hockey East and heads to Providence on Friday for a two-game set. The Friday game at 7 p.m. will be broadcast on New England Sports Network.
Woodcroft is also working remotely as an assistant coach for Sweden during the World Junior Championship. The Hockey East talent has been on full display at the event, with Team USA’s top three point-getters all competing in the league.
Boston University’s Trevor Zegras, Boston College’s Matt Boldy and Providence’s Brett Berard lead the tournament with three goals apiece. UConn’s Russian duo of Yan Kuznetsov and Vladislav Firstov claimed victory over Team USA in the opening game.
