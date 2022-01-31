BURLINGTON — Ryan Davis had 21 points as Vermont won its ninth straight game, topping Maine 81-68 on Saturday.
Ben Shungu had 19 points for Vermont (15-4, 7-0 America East Conference). Justin Mazzulla added 10 points. Finn Sullivan had seven rebounds.
Vukasin Masic had 17 points for the Black Bears (4-15, 1-7). Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish added 15 points. Maks Klanjscek had 11 points.
“It was a good win today against a Maine team that shot the lights out,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “They prevented us from taking 3’s, so we did a great job at scoring inside the 3-point line. I thought we did a good job at the end of the first half and start of the second to get control of the game. The crowd was great again today, and has been a huge part in us being undefeated at home this year.”
The America East counterparts traded buckets in the opening minutes, with the two teams combining for only a pair of misses in the first 10 field goal attempts. With the score tied at 12, Maks Klansjcek sparked a quick 7-0 run for the Black Bears to take a 19-12 lead with 13:42 remaining. Maine remained in front until Shungu’s driving layup knotted the game at 24 with 9:39 left in the half.
Wright-McLeish boosted the Black Bears with his fourth 3-pointer of the afternoon. Maine held on to the lead until an Isaiah Powell 3-pointer put Vermont up 36-34 with 3:10 remaining in the first half. The Catamounts eventually carried a 42-37 lead into the locker room.
UVM opened the second half with nine straight baskets to take extend the lead to 66-47 with 11:20 left in regulation. Davis led the Catamounts with nine points in the offensive burst for UVM.
The Black Bears answered with a 15-5 run to cut the deficit to single-digits as Vermont remained in front 71-62 with 5:25 left on the clock. Masic hit a pair of 3-pointers for Maine during the run. UVM outscored Maine 10-6 down the stretch to close out the game.
UVM registered 80 points in a win for the seventh straight game.
The seven-game winning streak of scoring 80-plus points is the longest in program history.
Vermont 81, Maine 68
MAINE (4-15)
Filipovity 1-6 1-1 3, Ingo 3-4 1-2 7, Kalnjscek 5-11 0-0 11, Masic 6-14 0-0 17, Wright-McLeish 5-5 0-1 15, Feierbergs 4-8 0-0 10, Adetogun 1-2 0-0 2, Ihekwoaba 0-1 0-0 0, Ireland 1-2 0-0 3, Nenadic 0-0 0-0 0, Perovic 0-0 0-0 0, Efretuei 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 2-4 68.
VERMONT (15-4)
Davis 9-14 3-4 21, Powell 2-2 0-0 5, Mazzulla 5-6 0-0 10, Shungu 4-8 11-12 19, Sullivan 1-4 3-4 5, Duncan 1-2 0-0 2, Fiorillo 3-5 0-0 8, Deloney 4-8 1-2 9, Patella 1-2 0-0 2, Beckett 0-0 0-0 0, Guillory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 18-22 81. Halftime—Vermont 42-37. 3-Point Goals—Maine 14-26 (Wright-McLeish 5-5, Masic 5-10, Feierbergs 2-3, Ireland 1-1, Kalnjscek 1-4, Adetogun 0-1, Filipovity 0-1, Ihekwoaba 0-1), Vermont 3-12 (Fiorillo 2-3, Powell 1-1, Patella 0-1, Davis 0-2, Deloney 0-2, Sullivan 0-3). Fouled Out—Wright-McLeish. Rebounds—Maine 21 (Kalnjscek, Adetogun 4), Vermont 30 (Sullivan, Duncan 7). Assists—Maine 18 (Kalnjscek 5), Vermont 14 (Sullivan 4). Total Fouls—Maine 20, Vermont 10. A—2,452 (3,266).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Brewster honored
WINTHROP, Mass. – Freshman guard Haley Brewster of the Norwich University women’s basketball team was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the third time this season.
Brewster won the award for her performances during the week of Jan. 24-30 as the Cadets completed a 3-0 week. The Cadets earned a pair of wins against Anna Maria before defeating Rivier on Sunday.
Brewster started the week shooting 50% from the field and 7 of 13 from beyond the 3-point line for 26 points. She pulled down 11 boards on the road against Anna Maria. In that matchup, Brewster hit a go ahead 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the contest to give the Cadets a 63-61 lead for the last-minute victory.
In the rematch between the two teams on Wednesday, Brewster totaled 15 points with five rebounds. She scored 10 of her points in the third quarter as the Cadets used a 22-8 third frame to take a commanding lead on their way to a 52-37 victory.
In their contest against Rivier, Brewster shot 6 of 10 from the field while knocking down nine shots from the free throw line for a total of 22 points. She pulled down 10 boards for her second double-double of the week. Norwich defeated the Raiders 83-72.
Norwich (7-7, 5-2 GNAC) will host Elms at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
