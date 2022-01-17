BALTIMORE — Ryan Davis had 21 points and nine rebounds, Finn Sullivan added 20 points and Vermont defeated UMBC 86-69 on Saturday.
Isaiah Powell and Ben Shungu scored 13 points apiece for Vermont. The Catamounts (11-4, 3-0 America East) shot 53% from the field and had only eight turnovers.
Szymon Wojcik, who averages 4.2 points per game, led the Retrievers (6-8, 1-2) with 22 points and six rebounds. L.J. Owens added 13 points.
“It was good to get the first road win of league play down here in Baltimore,” UVM coach John Becker said. “We got off to a great start with the 20-4 run by the first media timeout. The guys continue to play really well offensively. Finn Sullivan had another great game with us as well as Aaron Deloney off the bench. Isaiah Powell had another game with nine assists – he’s playing a complete floor game for us. It was a really good road win for us and the guys are really confident right now, so we’re in a really good place.”
The Vermont offense exploded out of the gate, sinking seven of its first eight shots to grab a 20-4 lead with 15:11 left in the first half. Sullivan drained a trio of 3-pointers to lead the Catamounts in the early run. UVM was 4 of 5 from deep in the first 4:49.
UVM took its first 20-point lead with 12:54 remaining in the first half when Davis sank his third 3-pointer for a 30-7 Catamount lead. The 23-point advantage was Vermont’s largest for the first half. UVM carried a 50-33 lead into the locker room.
A pair of 3-pointers from Justin Mazzulla and Sullivan helped the Catamounts retake a 20-point lead, with Sullivan’s sixth trey of the night putting Vermont up 56-35. UMBC briefly cut the lead to 15 points, trailing 62-47 after a 3-pointer from Matteo Picarelli with 12:23 remaining.
Vermont extended its lead to 19 points on several occasions during the closing minutes of the second half. Shungu tacked on nine points in the final 12 minutes as the Catamounts maintained their double-digit lead.
The Catamounts shot over 50.0% from the field and 40.0% from deep for the third consecutive game. Aaron Deloney rounded out the Vermont scorers in double figures with 10 points. Vermont will travel to play NJIT at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
UVM 86, UMBC 69
VERMONT (11-4)
R.Davis 9-13 0-0 21, Powell 4-5 5-6 13, Mazzulla 3-8 0-0 7, Shungu 5-9 2-5 13, Sullivan 7-14 0-0 20, Deloney 3-6 2-2 10, Duncan 1-3 0-0 2, Fiorillo 0-1 0-1 0, Patella 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 9-14 86.
UMBC (6-8)
Obeng-Mensah 4-6 1-2 9, Boonyasith 1-3 0-0 3, Kennedy 3-7 0-1 6, Owens 5-7 0-1 13, Rogers 2-6 1-2 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Salnave 1-8 0-0 2, Wojcik 8-10 5-7 22, Picarelli 1-2 1-3 4, Spasojevic 1-4 0-0 2, Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, B.Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 8-16 69. Halftime—Vermont 50-33. 3-Point Goals—Vermont 13-28 (Sullivan 6-12, R.Davis 3-5, Deloney 2-3, Mazzulla 1-3, Shungu 1-3, Duncan 0-1, Fiorillo 0-1), UMBC 7-19 (Owens 3-3, Johnson 1-1, Picarelli 1-2, Wojcik 1-2, Boonyasith 1-3, Byrd 0-1, B.Davis 0-1, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Rogers 0-1, Salnave 0-1, Kennedy 0-3). Fouled Out—R.Davis. Rebounds—Vermont 35 (R.Davis 9), UMBC 28 (Wojcik 6). Assists—Vermont 19 (Powell 9), UMBC 14 (Kennedy, Salnave 3). Total Fouls—Vermont 18, UMBC 15. A—1,028 (5,000).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UMD 90, Castleton 68
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A slow start was the Castleton University men’s basketball team’s bugaboo in a 90-68 loss to UMass Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.
The Corsairs scored the game’s first 10 points and wouldn’t trail from there.
Adam Seablom led the Corsairs with 23 points.
Oluwadare Sowunmi led the Spartans with 14 points. Johnny Torrence and Joe Alamprese added 11 apiece.
Castleton (5-9) looks to snap a six-game skid, hosting Keene State on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 63, UMBC 34
BURLINGTON – Graduate guard Josie Larkins had a team-high 21 points leading Vermont to a lopsided win over UMBC in America East action from Patrick Gym Saturday afternoon.
Larkins became the 23rd Catamount in program history to reach 1,000 career points. The Catamounts improve to 2-2 in league play, while the Retrievers fell to 0-2.
“I’m proud of the way our team responded and took care of business today,” Vermont coach Alisa Kresge said. “We shared the ball well, had multiple double-digit scorers and were able to get consecutive defensive stops. I’m really happy to see Josie get her 1000th point in front of our home crowd.”
The Catamounts jumped out to a 10-2 lead 4:20 into the contest, thanks four points apiece from Emma Utterback and Delaney Richason. With 1:57 to go in the first quarter, Larkins hit two free throws to reach the 1,000-point plateau. UVM closed the quarter on a 5-1 run to lead 17-5 after 10 minutes.
Larkins had five more points in a relatively even second quarter. UVM scored five points in the final 30 seconds of the half to take a 30-16 advantage to the break.
Two Utterback baskets and a 3-pointer from Larkins over 95 seconds of game action extended UVM’s advantage to 19 with 6:53 to go in the third quarter. Utterback finished the quarter with nine points for the Catamounts. Maria Myklebust hit a 3-pointer and Bella Vito hit a jumper in the final 90 seconds of the quarter as UVM held a 23-point edge at the break.
Vermont opened the fourth quarter with four 3-pointers in the first 3:54. Larkins hit three of them and Gilwee added another as UVM’s lead grew to 61-30.
UVM blocked a season-high nine shots. Richason led the way with a career-high four blocks. Vito was the Catamounts’ leading rebounder. She grabbed a career-high eight boards. It was the second straight game she’s set a career-high in rebounding.
Vermont notched assists on 20 of its 28 made field goals. It was the fourth time this season UVM has registered 20 or more assists. UVM is 3-1 in those four games.
The Catamounts’ three-game homestand continues on Wednesday as they host NJIT at 6 p.m.
