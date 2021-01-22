The University of Vermont Athletics Department paused all on-campus athletic activity until Feb. 4.
The Catamounts announced Friday that games, team practices and individual workouts will not be allowed for nearly two weeks.
The decision came on the heels of an increase in positive COVID-19 test results in the athletics program. Officials made the move to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and staff.
Rescheduled dates for the postponed games will be announced at a later time by America East and Hockey East conferences.
The UVM women’s hockey team will carry lots of momentum into the break after rattling off four straight victories. Vermont had a balanced offensive attack. Junior Corrine McCool leads the team with three goals, while Olivia Kilberg, Ellice Murphy and Theresa Schafzahl all have two goals. Montpelier product Bella Parento has also been a standout during her freshman season. Junior defender Maude Poulin-Labelle is the team’s best distributor with eight assists.
SKIING
Frisk takes first
University of Vermont skier David Frisk won both men’s slalom races during an Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association event hosted by New Hampshire.
Frisk won his first race with a time of 1 minute 35 seconds, besting UNH skier Peder Nernsnaes by 0.4 seconds.
Frisk raced for the Green Mountain Valley School from 2011-15. The Swedish native was also a standout soccer player for coach Jere Brophy and the Gumbies.
The Catamounts’ Raphael Quenneville also competed in slalom action but was disqualified after missing gate.
Frisk’s second win of the day was even more of a nail biter. His time of 1:34.7 was better than UNH’s William Burneau-Bouchard by 0.1 seconds. Quenneville finished seventh with a time of 1:35.7.
The women took center stage for a pair of slalom races Friday. UVM’s Francesca English won the first slalom of the day with a time of 1:33.8, which bested Plymouth State’s Mathilde Nelles by 0.2 seconds. The Catamounts’ Rachael DesRochers was 12th with a time of 1:39.9.
English took second in the second slalom, as Nelles won by 1.7 seconds. DesRochers finished in ninth. UVM finished fifth in the team scoring.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Spartans set to play
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The last time the Castleton University men’s basketball team walked off the court in a game that counted was Feb. 22, 2020.
Fast forward 336 days and the Spartans are finally set to open their 2021 season. Castleton begins the 10-game Little East Conference schedule with a game at UMass Dartmouth on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
The Corsairs are coming off a 16-11 season, where they fell to Western Connecticut 88-75 in the conference championship game.
UMD returns a strong stable of guards that all averaged double figures last year. Junior Marcus Azor led the Corsairs with 14.7 points per game, while Adam Seablom averaged 13.3 and Jake Ashworth averaged 13.0 per game.
Castleton coach Paul Culpo is carrying 12 guys this year’s roster and five of them are freshmen.
