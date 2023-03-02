BURLINGTON — The top-seeded University of Vermont women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 15 games with Wednesday’s 56-49 victory over No. 8 Bryant during the America East quarterfinals.
“Today was a tough and gritty game to open the playoffs,” Vermont coach Alisa Kresage said. “Our team pushed through adversity, and we were able to win the rebounding battle. March is all about survive and advance. We’ve got to be ready to move on to the next round.”
The Cadets own their longest winning streak since the 1991-92 season and will host UMBC in Sunday’s 1 p.m. semifinal.. Vermont’s Jasmine Olson finished with a game-high 12 rebounds in the quarterfinals to go with a team-high three blocks and six points.
Catherine Gilwee scored a team-high 12 points for UVM on a 4-of-11 shooting effort in addition to dishing out four assists. Emma Utterback contributed 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals during a game-high 38 minutes of action for the Catamounts. Her team won the rebounding battle 47-27 and collected a season-high 22 offensive rebounds. The Catamounts held a 13-3 advantage on second-chance points and led for over 37 minutes of action.
The Catamounts jumped ahead with an 8-0 run over the first 3:42 of the opening quarter. Bryant responded with a 10-0 spurt of its own to grab a 10-8 lead with 3:40 remaining following a layup by Mariona Planes Fortuny (14 points). Richason had the answer for Vermont, draining a 3-pointer and sparking a 7-2 Catamount run to close out the first quarter with UVM leading 15-12.
Vermont blew the game wide open in the second quarter. Following an Utterback 3-pointer with 3:22 remaining in the half, the Cats were in front 31-15 for their largest lead of the game. During the 16-3 run the Catamounts were led by eight points from Utterback and four points from first-year player Paula Gonzalez. The Bulldogs would not go away quietly, battling back with a 7-3 run to close out the first half with a deficit of 34-22.
Fortuny found her offensive touch in the third quarter and Vermont struggled to extend its lead. Bryant outscored the Catamounts 16-12 throughout the quarter to draw back within single digits, entering the fourth quarter facing a 46-38 deficit. Fortuny scored seven points during the quarter while Nicole Gallagher added four points for the Bulldogs. Gilwee helped stabilize the Catamounts, drilling a pair of 3-point attempts.
The Bulldogs mounted on a quick 5-0 spurt and closed the gap to 46-43 following a Dana Kiefer 3-pointer with 8:26 remaining. However, that was the closest that Bryant would get. With timely free throws, a back-door layup from Bella Vito with 50 seconds remaining and stifling defense, the Catamounts closed the game on a 10-6 run.
