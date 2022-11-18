BURLINGTON — Alex Nagy scored the double overtime game-winner for the eighth-ranked University of Vermont men’s soccer team as they rallied to defeat Quinnipiac 3-2 Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at UVM’s Virtue Field.
With the win, Vermont’s fifth in NCAA Tournament history, the Catamounts improve to 14-3-2 on the campaign. The 14 wins are the most by a UVM men’s soccer team since 1989. UVM advances in the NCAA Tournament to face the No. 11 seed SMU on Sunday evening.
Vermont got off to quick start Thursday night notching the games’ opening goal in the fifth minute. Nagy carried the ball in midfield before playing a through ball on the right side of the box to Yaniv Bazini. Bazini played a cross to the far post and UVM’s Max Murray headed it home for his eighth goal of the campaign.
Quinnipiac responded in the 41st minute equalizing on a shot from distance by Brage Aasen. Aasen’s shot deflected off a Vermont defender leaving Nate Silveira with little chance on the play.
The Bobcats took the lead with 17:55 left in the second half on a penalty kick. Tomas Svecula drew the penalty and stepped up to take the kick for Quinnipiac. Silveira guessed right on the PK but Svecula placed it perfectly in the far-right corner.
There was no quit in the Catamounts, they tied things up at two just 2:38 later off one of their 12 corner opportunities on the night. Bazini curled the opportunity into a dangerous spot and Noah Egan rose up and headed it home from just in front of the Quinnipiac goalkeeper. Egan’s fourth goal of the season set the stage for overtime.
After 18 minutes of overtime solved nothing between the two teams Nagy took his chance and delivered a winner for the Catamounts. Joe Morrison had a shot blocked by a Quinnipiac defender and Nagy one-timed the deflection through traffic and off the post and in for his fourth game-winning goal of the season.
It was the first time UVM has scored three goals in a NCAA tournament contest since scoring four against Rider in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
The Catamounts will travel to Texas to face the 11-seed SMU in the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Soccer Tournament. The second round match is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. It will be the Catamounts first-ever game against a team from Texas and its first-ever game played in the Lone Star State.
