BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – University of Vermont senior co-captain Emma Utterback scored a game-high 19 points Tuesday night but the Cats couldn’t generate enough offense during a 86-49 loss to Indiana, which is ranked No. 11 in the nation.
“I thought we allowed their physicality to set the tone early, but I was pleased to see us respond,” UVM coach Alisa Kresge said. “This game will hopefully make us better which is why we are playing a tougher non-conference schedule.
Utterback was 7 of 17 from the field and went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. She also chipped in with a team-high four assists to go along with four rebounds.
Former CVU star Catherine Gilwee dropped in a trio of 3-pointers in the loss and wound up with 11 points. She made 3 of 6 attempts from long distance and grabbed two rebounds. Teammate Delaney Richason had eight points and three rebounds in 30 minutes of action.
Yarden Garzon scored 19 points in her freshman debut for the Hoosiers, who prevailed in their season opener for the 11th straight season. Garzon made 7 of 12 attempts from the floor and cashed in on 5 of 8 3-point attempts. Mackenzie Holmes chipped in with 16 points for Indiana after going 7 of 9 from the floor. Teammate Grace Berger contributed 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Sara Scalia added 11 points and made a trio of 3-pointers for Indiana, which shot 49% overall and was 12 of 25 from beyond the arc. Both teams registered five blocked shots.
The Catamounts first 16 points came from Indiana natives Delaney Richason and Utterback. Richason knocked down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give Vermont an early 6-4 lead with seven minutes to go in the first quarter. Utterback scored the next six in the first quarter for Vermont. Berger made her first three shots, including a 3-pointer, and Scalia and Parrish each hit a 3 as the Hoosiers closed out the first quarter with a 20-12 lead.
Utterback started the second quarter by knocking down back-to-back free throws and then added a layup to cut the lead to 25-16 with 7:02 remaining in the half.
A Gilwee layup with 6:34 remaining in the first half narrowed the lead to 25-18, but a 17-6 run led the Hoosiers to a 42-24 lead before Gilwee knocked down a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in the first half to cut the lead to 42-27 going into the break. The Hoosiers shot 51.5% in the first half and were 6 of 14 on 3-point attempts.
The Hoosiers used a 24-11 third-quarter run to stretch their lead to 66-38 by the end of the quarter. Utterback recorded two points and an assist in the quarter, while Gilwee registered three points, an assist and one steal.
Richason started the fourth quarter with a layup on an assist from Utterback to cut the lead to 66-40. Utterback added five points in the fourth quarter, going 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Gilwee knocked down another three-point shot with 8:15 remaining to cut the lead to 69-44. Utterback’s layup on the ensuing possession trimmed the deficit to 69-46. Following free throws from each team, the score was 71-48 with 6:49 remaining. The Hoosiers finished the game on a 15-1 run.
Vermont will travel to play Mid-American Conference foe Miami (Ohio) on Friday at 10:15 a.m. The Catamounts will host AIC on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. in their home opener. The game will sere as Military Appreciation Night presented by Milton Cat. All military personnel will receive a complimentary ticket to the game with a valid military ID. The Cats will wear special edition Military Appreciation jerseys that will be auctioned off online starting at tip-off. The online auction will go live on Nov. 15th at 6 p.m. and will end on Nov. 22nd at 6 p.m. When the auction goes live, visit uvmathletics.com/auctions to place your bids. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Josh Pallotta Fund.
