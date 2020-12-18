The U.S. women’s cross country ski team heads into the World Cup weekend with a head of steam, even without their hottest racer.
Rosie Brennan will not start for coach Chris Grover’s squad after sweeping last week’s events in Davos, Switzerland. She made the first World Cup podium appearances of her career by winning a freestyle sprint and a 10-kilometer distance event.
Brennan’s absence from the lineup is good news for other countries at Saturday’s downtown freestyle sprints in Dresden, Germany. But the U.S. has other legitimate contenders to win it all, including Vermonter Sophie Caldwell-Hamilton. The Peru product was fifth in the Davos sprint and boasts two World Cup victories and nine trips to the podium.
Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins will also start for the North Americans. The Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier placed seventh in the 10k and 13th in the sprint at the high-altitude Davos venue. Diggins has earned a spot on the World Cup podium 24 times, standing at the top on six occasions.
Another starter will be Massachusetts standout Julia Kern, the defending national sprint champion. She was third in a World Cup skate sprint in Slovenia a year ago and finished 11th in the Davos sprint. Her chances are boosted because no athletes from Norway, Sweden or Finland are competing as a result of COVID-19 precautions.
Hannah Halvorsen is returning to form for the U.S. after being struck by a car while crossing the street in 2019. She placed 38th during her return to sprint action last week and will attempt to make the heats in Dresden.
Hailey Swirbul will not compete Saturday after placing a career-best third for the U.S. during the 10k freestyle in Davos. Among the starters with previous World Cup victories are Slovenia’s Anamarija Lampic, Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva and Switzerland’s Laurien Van Der Graaff.
Forty-five women will attempt to earn a top-30 result during qualification in order to advance to the quarterfinals. Five heats with six skiers in each race will determine the semifinalists. The top two finishers from each heat advance, plus “Lucky Losers” who posted the fastest times as third- or fourth-place finishers. A pair of “Lucky Losers” in the semis move on to the final.
Italy’s Federico Pellegrino and Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov are the favorites on the men’s side. France’s Richard Jouve and Lucas Chanavat are also top contenders along with Great Britain’s Andrew Young.
The U.S. will start six athletes: Kevin Bolger, Logan Hanneman, Gus Schumacher, Tyler Kornfield, James Clinton Schoonmaker and former Middlebury College standout Simi Hamilton. Five skiers in the heats last weekend should give the North Americans some swagger Saturday, with 69 racers taking part in qualification.
Hanneman was ninth in the Davos sprint, Bolger was 13th and Hamilton was 14th. Schoonmaker (18th) and Schumacher (25th) also scored World Cup points. Hamilton won a World Cup sprint in Switzerland in 2014 and has reached the podium three times since then.
Sunday’s two-person team sprints will kick off with semifinals. Last year Kern and Caldwell-Hamilton placed fifth in the team event, finishing 6.61 seconds off the winning pace. Schoonmaker and Bolger were 21st on the men’s side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.