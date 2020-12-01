RUKA, Finland — Jessie Diggins delivered a strong World Cup showing on the Nordic ski trails last weekend, placing 15th overall in the three-stage Ruka Triple.
The Stratton Mountain T2 Elite Team competitor was 24th in the sprint classic event on Friday, 22nd in the 10-kilometer classic on Saturday and fifth in the 10k free pursuit on Sunday.
Fellow American Rosie Brennan wound up fifth overall. Brennan recorded finishes of 17th, eighth and fifth place, demonstrating impressive consistency.
U.S. teammates Hailey Swirbul and Caitlin Patterson were 32nd and 46th, respectively. Stratton’s Julia Kern, a teammate of Diggins, placed 50th. Landgrove product Katherine Ogden finished 53rd.
“I am beyond excited to close out this weekend on such a high note, not just for me, but for the whole team,” Brennan said.
Sunday’s 10-kilometer freestyle pursuit for the women and 15k freestyle pursuit for the men featured a number of career-best results.
Brennan finished with the third-fastest time of day. On the men’s side, Gus Schumacher picked up his first top-30 result. He recorded the 24th-fastest time of day and the top time among under-23 athletes. Schumacher finished 32nd overall while making his debut on the European World Cup circuit.
“It felt really good to ski around with those guys,” Schumacher said. “It’s also just fun to ski in a pack again.”
Diggins posted the fifth-fastest time of day, followed by Caitlin Patterson in 27th and Swirbul in 28th. Scott Patterson registered the 23rd-fastest time of day Sunday. He returned to the World Cup circuit for the first time in almost a year, using the three races to build upon a solid summer of training.
“I think there were good signs throughout the weekend,” he said. “I’m psyched to put out a good time of day and look forward to more opportunities. I need a few more classic races to build for, and my sprinting always needs work. But I felt there were good parts and good signs every day.”
Finding the race legs was also a goal for Diggins.
“Today was a great step in the right direction as I find my race form and get more time on snow again,” the gold medalist said. “I’m so stoked for Rosie and very proud of our service team and staff for the awesome skis they made us all weekend.”
Brennan started 11th in the 10k pursuit and fought hard to close in on the leading group.
“I knew it was going to be tight and a big battle out there so I chose to start hard and see what kind of a pack I could get myself into,” she said. “I ended up skiing alone for most of the race, slowly crawling my way up to the front pack.”
Brennan joined the lead group at the halfway point. Diggins started 21st and made her way through the field, moving up to 15th. Coming into the final kilometer, a few skiers in Brennan’s group got tangled up in the middle of the trail.
“There were quite a few sprinters in that pack so things quickly got tactical,” Brennan said. “I tried to remain composed and make a plan but found myself in the back of the pack heading down the last big downhill. Then something happened on that downhill and someone fell which caused others to pile into them. ...Being in the back, I had to quickly adapt and slalom through them. Luckily, I made it through unscathed, but now had a gap to the leaders. I did all I could but unfortunately, couldn’t quite catch up before the finish. However, that is my best World Cup finish to date and I am very excited about that.”
Norway’s Therese Johaug won the 10k pursuit and the overall crown. Russia’s Tatiana Sorina was second, followed by Sweden’s Ebba Andersson. Norway’s Johannes Klaebo claimed the men’s pursuit victory and the overall classification. Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov was second, while Norway’s Emil Iversen was third.
The U.S. team will travel to Switzerland to prepare for the next World Cup races in Davos on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.
ALPINE SKIING
Shiffrin to skip
speed races
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Mikaela Shiffrin will skip World Cup races in Switzerland this weekend after missing training time in speed events during the coronavirus pandemic, the United States ski team said Tuesday.
The three-time overall World Cup champion opted out of two super-G races scheduled for St. Moritz, where she won two years ago.
Shiffrin is now preparing for two giant slaloms on Dec. 12-13 in Courchevel, France.
“Due to travel restrictions associated with COVID-19, opportunities for training speed this summer were non-existent for Americans,” the team said in a statement.
Shiffrin has not trained since January for downhill or super-G, the team said. She has six of her 66 career World Cup race wins in speed disciplines, with 59 coming in the technical events of slalom or giant slalom.
Shiffrin also has been limited by a back injury this season. She placed second and fifth in a pair of slaloms in Levi, Finland — both won by World Cup leader Petra Vlhova.
