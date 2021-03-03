It will be a busy week for University of Vermont athletics, with teams from a full range of sports in action.
Senior Joe Parento and junior transfer Riley Urie are two of eight homegrown talents on the 2021 UVM men’s soccer team. Coach Rob Dow and the Catamounts will kick off the season Friday with a home game against UMass-Lowell.
Soccer is traditionally a fall sport, but the pandemic forced the Catamounts to scratch their original plans. They’ve adjusted by switching to a five-week schedule spanning the final weeks of winter and the beginning of spring.
The Catamounts will host UMass-Lowell on Friday and will host NJIT on March 19 before welcoming New Hampshire for an April 9 match. The team’s three road games will be at New Hampshire on March, 12, at UMass Lowell on March 26 and at Albany on April 2. America East semifinals will take place April 15 before the final two days later.
The Shelburne duo of Luke Magnier and Nolan Jimmo are also on the roster for UVM. Four more Chittenden County athletes add depth to the lineup: Burlington’s Evan Rouleau, Colchester’s Louis Gazo, Williston’s Jami Lashua and Charlotte’s Antonio Pugliese.
Parento is a 5-foot-10, 155-pound fullback who grew up in Montpelier before transferring to CVU, where he was a four-sport standout. As a freshman, Parento helped the 11-4-2 Solons make a run to the Division II soccer semifinals. During the next three years he led the D-I Redhawks to records of 12-3-1, 16-2 and 12-3-2. He also excelled for CVU’s lacrosse dynasty, which has won seven straight D-I crowns.
Parento’s younger sister Bella is a freshman standout for the UVM women’s hockey team. Their older sister Andie was a captain for the 2011 Montpelier girls soccer team that earned an 8-0 championship victory over Springfield.
Urie is a 5-foot-9, 165-pound West Glover athlete who joins the Cats following a two-year run at Herkimer Community Colleger. He scored six goals and dished out four assists in 2019 as the Generals advanced to the title game of the National Junior College Athletic Association. He recorded 12 goals and eight assists for Herkimer as a freshman.
The 2018 Lake Region graduate led the Rangers to their second straight soccer crown with a 3-2 overtime victory against Harwood in the 2017 final. Urie was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball, helping the Rangers reach the Barre Aud for the fourth straight year in 2016.
The UVM women’s lacrosse team will also shake off the rust during the upcoming weeks following an extended break. The Cats will play for the first time in nearly a year Thursday with a game at Hartford.
“We’re looking forward to getting on the road with the team. For (the players), a change of scenery will be nice and different opponent will be outstanding” Catamounts coach Sarah Dalton Graddock sad. “There’s going to be nerves, but I believe we’re prepared and ready to go.”
UVM finished the 2020 season with a 4-4 record, before COVID-19 wiped away the rest of its season.
Last month, the Catamounts announced their 2021 captains with Essex product Mady Corkum being joined by juniors Grace Giancola and Maris Large in that role.
Having experienced players leading the way is essential in a year that’s much different than the team’s ever had.
“Mady Corkum, bringing her back for her fifth year is huge and her experience in that leadership role last year,” Dalton Graddock said. “(The captains) and all of our juniors and seniors are talking about playing in games and what we want to accomplish.”
UVM, who was picked fifth in the America East Conference preseason poll, has played the Hawks twice in their history and won both games.
Ava Vasile and MacKenzie Bolt paced UVM a year ago with 23 points. Vasile netted 22 goals and dished out one assist. Bolt scored 18 goals and was credited with five assists. Both should be strong contributors again this season.
Thursday’s game will also be Hartford’s season-opener. The Hawks were winless in seven games last season.
Both teams having not seen each other in a year creates an interesting note in the preparation for the game.
“It allows us to really focus on ourselves and not get wrapped up in ‘they beat this team this year and they lost to this team this year.’ It matters what we do and what we can control,” Dalton Graddock said.
Double-digit goal scorers Birdie Montes and Kaitlyn D’Andrea are back for their season seasons at Hartford and are players that UVM will need to keep in check to grab the win.
The Catamounts’ home opener is Sunday against Boston University. Dalton Graddock has quite the history with the Terriers as she played her collegiate lacrosse at BU. She became the program’s top career goal and point scorer, winning a pair of America East Player of the Year awards.
“It will be special going into it,” Dalton Graddock said. “I have a ton of respect for that program. They made me who I am.
“When we get to Sunday, and we start preparing on Saturday and Friday for that game, it’s all about girls.”
The UVM men’s hockey team is at Merrimack on Friday. The cross country team is competing in the America East Championships the same day.
On Saturday, the top-seeded Catamounts men’s basketball team hosts No. 4 Hartford in a America East tournament semifinal.
The men’s lacrosse team is at Syracuse, swimming and diving is at Providence and the men’s hockey team is back at Merrimack on Saturday.
Outside of the women’s lacrosse home opener, the field hockey team is at UMass Amherst on Sunday and the women’s soccer team is at New Jersey Institute of Technology.
CU, Norwich matchups
There will be plenty of Castleton University-Norwich University rivalry matchups in the coming days.
The women’s hockey teams met last weekend with the Spartans pulling off an upset on Saturday and the Cadets getting revenge on Sunday. They’ll run it back this weekend for another home-and-home.
Norwich hosts the first game on Friday in Northfield, while Castleton hosts the Saturday matchup at Spartan Arena.
After multiple tries at playing each other, the two men’s hockey teams met up for the first time since Feb. 22, 2020 on Wednesday.
The Spartans and Cadets clash again on Friday at Spartan Arena.
If that wasn’t enough Castleton and Norwich for you, the school’s women’s basketball teams meet on Friday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Spartans are 1-6 and are riding a four-game slide coming in.
Norwich won its opener, a 72-48 win against Northern Vermont-Johnson on Saturday. A dominant 26-1 third-quarter put the Cadets up big as they cruised to the win.
They played NVU once again on Wednesday, before Friday’s matchup.
In 19 career matchups between Castleton and Norwich, the Cadets have won 11 times, but the Spartans have won the last three.
