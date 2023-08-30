Ezra Merrill-Triplett has grown accustomed to playing follow the leader during the past three years while competing for the Montpelier cross country running team.
After shaving over three minutes off his best 5-kilometer time since his freshman year, the rising senior is ready to take charge and set the pace.
The Solons will kick off the season at Saturday’s Essex Invitational and Merrill-Triplett will be among the racers to watch at the showcase event that includes runners from every division. He is poised to be a podium threat at a handful of races this fall, but he’s also savvy enough to employ some team tactics to help Montpelier move up in the overall results.
Merrill-Triplett’s personal-best time of 20 minutes, 12.8 second as a freshman was followed by a sophomore PR of 17:58.8 at the D-II state meet. Last year was truly a breakout season, with Merrill-Triplett crossing the line in 18:08.7 at the Essex Invitational before improving by a minute at the Burlington Invitational with a time of 17:06.4.
Consistency remained a theme throughout his junior campaign, which included elite performances at the Manchester Invitational (17:30), Thetford Woods Trail Run (18:07.7), Harwood Invitational (18:20.7) and NVAC Mountain Division Championships (18:11).
Merrill-Triplett recorded a time of 18:05 during a NVAC race at St. Johnsbury before placing 10th at the state championships in 18:17.4. He finished in 17:27.1 at the Vermont Meet of Champions and served up a time of 17:54.2 at New England Championships.
The 2023 MHS squad also returns varsity racers Noah Rivera, Jay Borland, Caleb Rockcastle, Luke Murphy and Samuel Brondyke, who all helped MHS place a close second last fall behind seven-time defending champ U-32. Senior Sage Grossi rejoins the team and could also be a pace-setter, making Montpelier one of the early-season favorites in D-II.
During the past few months the Solons have been busy running on the dirt roads of East Montpelier, the fields of the local golf course and the extensive trail networks at Hubbard Park and the Nature Center. Now all that training could translate into some top-tier results against the D-I powerhouses in Essex.
Here is a batch of questions for Merrill-Triplett prior to Saturday’s season-opening event:
TA: During the summer did you guys know that Sage was probably going to rejoin the team?
Merrill-Triplett: “Sage was thinking about it and it was depending on if he was going to do early decision for college whether he was going to join cross country. So I’m glad that he’s doing it now and he’s definitely an aid to the team. It’s good this year that we have around 10 guys competing for varsity. Whereas last year we had seven, and really only six of them were scoring consistently and fast. So Sage is going to be huge for us this year and I’m just excited the team is this big. We’ve been building all summer, so I’m really excited for states.”
TA: Aside from you and Noah, what are some of the strengths of your other top runners?
Merrill-Triplett: “Luke is the mountain runner of the group. We did a run up Jay a month and a half ago and he did two laps — just up and down Jay — wicked fast. I don’t know how he does it, but he’s amazing on hills. And Sage has a lot of strength from skiing and all that, so he’ll be good on hills too. And Ollie is amazing at the 800, so hopefully he’ll have a really strong finishing kick. And Sam and Jay have also been working hard all summer. Jay is all-around good at long distance. And Sam has really been putting in the work since track season.”
TA: What would you say about Jay after he shaved off a huge amount of time last year to get you in contention to win states?
Merrill-Triplett: “Last year at cross country Jay was almost at the point of being anemic. And so this year he’s been taking iron supplements and making sure his levels are all good. He took almost two-and-a-half minutes off of his 5k just by getting that iron level up. So hopefully this year, with the iron staying consistent the whole season, he’s going to have some great races.”
TA: If you look at U-32 and some of the other teams, there can be a two or three top guys and then a drop-off. For you guys, how important is it to have that inner competition for which five runners score points?
Merrill-Triplett: “Last year it was kind of tough because Avery (Smart) was first and then there was quite a drop in time between Noah, who got second, and then me, who got third. But this year I’m guessing it will be me and Jay and maybe Luke up top. And then we should all be relatively close together for all the races with a really strong pack.”
TA: How do you explain some of the training for people who aren’t familiar with cross country? It’s probably not just going out and running all the time.
Merrill-Triplett: “Typically the weight training is a huge aspect of it. And we’ve found that these leg circuits that you can do really anywhere have been better. Because if you can’t get in the weight room or you don’t have access to all the equipment, you can just do those outside. And for the varsity guys, we’ve been doing them since the indoor track season last year.”
TA: What would you say about your cross country running crew doing indoor track and Nordic and outdoor track as well?
Merrill-Triplett: “It’s helpful to have all the same people and the same teams throughout the year. Your training, first off, is so consistent because you’re training in indoor track in the winter and then outdoor track in the spring. And then summer you’re training all together and in the fall you’re doing cross country. So in our case, having the same group of guys training year-round, I think we get really close to each other and have a really close connection. And also you get motivation all year-round to train.”
TA: How has the dynamic been with U-32 since you were in elementary or middle school, where you’re getting a little discouraged that you can’t beat them but also getting motivated that you want to beat them?
Merrill-Triplett: “I remember, ever since middle school, that’s what you want to be: You want to be U-32. And I was honestly awe-struck last year that we finished two points behind them at states. So I think this year we all have so much passion just to beat them, because it was so close last year. And with the aid of Sage and everyone training over the summer, I’m really excited to give it a go.”
TA: There was a point when Montpelier didn’t even have enough numbers to have a cross country team. Do you have any explanation for the huge resurgence?
Merrill-Triplett: “I think running, in general, has gotten really popular. Maybe Covid encouraged a lot of people to go running because there was just not a whole lot else to do. And with everyone coming together now, we’ve just built a community around running and everyone likes to do it.”
TA: Do you have any thoughts if you’re targeting any big invitationals in the regular season or if you’re trying to just be at your best for state championships?
Merrill-Triplett: “We’re focussed on states right now. I would say that if we had a chance of placing really high at New England’s, we would try to peak for that. But at this point our goal is to do really well at states.”