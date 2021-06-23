Roster
Name, Year
Aaron Lavigne 12
Alexander Saunders 12
Anna Knauss12
Cameron Thompson 12
Caroline Kirby 12
Carter Little 12
Greyson Davis 12
Jack Fortin 12
Jacob McCoy 12
Jacob Miller-Arsenault 12
Jed Kurts 12
Lana Page 12
Lelia Lamb 12
Leo Cioffi 12
Max Fair 12
Patrick Cioffi 12
Shams Ferver 12
Agnes Polk 11
Alaina Beauregard 11
Arabella Betit 11
Ayla Bodach-Turner 11
Ella Bradley 11
Esther Macke 11
Genevieve Moore 11
Lily Mahoney 11
Monarch Sulton’EL 11
Oliva Hogan 11
Oliver Hansen 11
Quinn Olney 11
Addy Budliger 10
Ambiana Glavin 10
Cara Richardson 10
Colby Frostick 10
Dylan Small 10
Ella Lutz 10
Henry Kasulka 10
Keenan Alger 10
Otis Loga 10
Sargent Burns 10
Wilder Brown 10
Alexandra Weller 9
Alyce Bradshaw 9
Bennett Clark 9
Cole Saunders 9
Cyrus Hansen 9
Greta Little 9
Isabel Moustakas 9
Luke Page 9
Nina Young 9
Olivia Serrano 9
Penelope Edgar 9
Sylas Kohr 9
Taggart Schrader 9
Yolanda Bansah 9
Head Coach: Mark Chaplin
Assistant Coaches: Andrew Tripp, Robert Dunkle, Tucker Cruikshank, George Olson, Margaret McCoy
Athletic Trainer: Justin Fontaine
