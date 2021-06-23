Roster

Name, Year

Aaron Lavigne 12

Alexander Saunders 12

Anna Knauss12

Cameron Thompson 12

Caroline Kirby 12

Carter Little 12

Greyson Davis 12

Jack Fortin 12

Jacob McCoy 12

Jacob Miller-Arsenault 12

Jed Kurts 12

Lana Page 12

Lelia Lamb 12

Leo Cioffi 12

Max Fair 12

Patrick Cioffi 12

Shams Ferver 12

Agnes Polk 11

Alaina Beauregard 11

Arabella Betit 11

Ayla Bodach-Turner 11

Ella Bradley 11

Esther Macke 11

Genevieve Moore 11

Lily Mahoney 11

Monarch Sulton’EL 11

Oliva Hogan 11

Oliver Hansen 11

Quinn Olney 11

Addy Budliger 10

Ambiana Glavin 10

Cara Richardson 10

Colby Frostick 10

Dylan Small 10

Ella Lutz 10

Henry Kasulka 10

Keenan Alger 10

Otis Loga 10

Sargent Burns 10

Wilder Brown 10

Alexandra Weller 9

Alyce Bradshaw 9

Bennett Clark 9

Cole Saunders 9

Cyrus Hansen 9

Greta Little 9

Isabel Moustakas 9

Luke Page 9

Nina Young 9

Olivia Serrano 9

Penelope Edgar 9

Sylas Kohr 9

Taggart Schrader 9

Yolanda Bansah 9

Head Coach: Mark Chaplin

Assistant Coaches: Andrew Tripp, Robert Dunkle, Tucker Cruikshank, George Olson, Margaret McCoy

Athletic Trainer: Justin Fontaine

