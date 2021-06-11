EAST MONTPELIER - U-32 put the finishing touches on a Division II track and field sweep during a rescheduled javelin competition that was postponed during Saturday's original event.
Bellows Falls standout Breanna Stockman won the girls javelin with a throw of 112 feet, 11 inches. Fair Haven's Nate Stone won the individual javelin crown with a throw of 148 feet, 1 inch. U-32's Greyson Davis was second with a toss of 145 feet, 6 inches. Fellow Raider Jacob McCoy was fifth at 129 feet, 9 inches.
That pushed U-32's winning total to 133 points, while seven-time defending champ Bellows Falls (83) was a distant second. The Spaulding boys wound up third with 52 points, while the Montpelier boys were 12th (15 points).
The U-32 girls finished with a winning score of 107 points. Burr & Burton (75) was runner-up, while Rice (69) finished third. Bellows Falls and Fair Haven tied for fourth with 47 points apiece. The Montpelier girls were 13th with 14 points. Spaulding was 15th with six points, while Harwood was 16th (five points)
The upward trajectory of Spaulding and Montpelier was undeniable during the spring season, culminating in a handful of individual podium finishes and relay team victories at the state meet.
Spaulding's Nicholas Whalen placed fourth in the 200 (24 seconds), fifth in the 100 (11.79 seconds) and second in the high jump (1.75 meters). Teammate Simon Brown finished sixth in the 200 (24.4 seconds). Taite Magoon was runner-up in the 400 (52.67 seconds) and Jake Darling finished fifth (55.14 seconds) for the Tide.
Darling, Magoon, David Poulin and Jacob Allen teamed up to win the 4x400 relay in 3:43.13. Matthew Toborg, Magoon, David Poulin and Darling joined forces to win the 4x800 relay in 8 minutes, 46.98 seconds.
Spaulding's Marcel Brault placed fourth in triple jump (11.78 meters) and fifth in the shot put (11.7 meters). Darling finished third in pole vault (3.05 meters). On the girls' side, Spaulding's Theresa Hoar wound up third in shot put (9.28 seconds)
Montpelier's Avery Smart finished third in the 3,000 (9:21.66). Montpelier's Brecken Shea, Ronnie Riby-Williams, Samuel Watson and Tyler Ricker won the 4x400 relay in 3:44.26. Ricker was seventh in the 800 (2:12.35) and long jump (5.71 meters).
Grace Nostrant finished fifth in the 400 (64.82 seconds) for the MHS girls. Sienna Mills, Zoe Quigley, Lexy Shannon and Nostrant finished second in the 4x400 (4:27.3). Anja Rand, Mira Pompei, Margaret Voisin and Mary Margaret Page were fourth in the 4x800 relay (11:02.19).
Kamryn Thamm finished sixth in triple jump (9.31 meters) for the Harwood girls. The Highlanders' 4x800 relay team of Katie Rush, Rowan Clough, Caelyn McDonough and Britta Zetterstrom, placed sixth in 11:17.83. Zetterstrom was fifth in the 800 (2:38.25) and sixth in the high jump (1.37 meters).
