NORDIC SKI MEET

VARSITY BOYS RESULTS

At U-32 High School

Steven Supan MHS 18:48.6
Ben Wetherell MHS 18:57.1
Indy Metcalf HU 19:04.4
Ryan Thatcher BFAF 19:29.0
Zander Waskuch PA 19:45.5
Zeb Whitlock LUHS 19:52.1
Luke Murphy MHS 19:53.9
Cyrus Hansen U32 20:04.0
Taggart Schrader U32 20:09.6
Wilder Brown U32 20:18.6
Will Schaefer SBHS 20:32.6
Magnus Hayden PA 20:37.0
Mason Porter LUHS 20:57.0
Gavin Jolly PA 21:04.0
Trent Jordan HU 21:07.7
Duncan Dubief EHS 21:09.9
Tennessee Lamb U32 21:13.3
Ezra Merrill-Triplett MHS 21:26.2
Jay Borland MHS 21:49.4
Ethan Rossi LUHS 21:53.1
Ollie Cloutier SBHS 22:00.4
Austin Simone SBHS 22:03.4
Jacques Lacourciere EHS 22:21.6
Ben Gale LUHS 22:25.1
Thomas Sullivan LUHS 22:26.4
Sam Giuliani EHS 22:43.3
Gage Magnuson BFAF 22:44.5
Elliott Riggen EHS 22:44.6
Sylvan Franklin BHS 22:46.7
Ben Warfield U32 22:54.2
Duncan Shaver BHS 22:55.6
Gabe Mitchell BHS 23:01.2
Tyler Bacon MHS 23:04.7
Sam Rossi LUHS 23:08.4
Odin Cloutier SBHS 23:14.4
Kagan Whiteman BFAF 23:26.4
Nate Mitchell BHS 23:42.6
Gus O’Neil-Dunne BHS 24:00.9
Joey Orost LUHS 24:04.2
Kai Donnolly BHS 24:05.5
Luke Kane BFAF 24:10.7
Jordan Sartwell LUHS 24:15.0
Colby Riggen EHS 24:27.0
Newt Bowker EHS 24:28.8
Will Whipkey PA 24:31.1
Amos Lilly BHS 24:43.5
Owen Mongeon MHS 24:53.9
Collin Wolfe BFAF 25:04.9
Graham Turner MHS 26:22.1
Isaac Stebbins LUHS 26:23.5
Kai Fan BFAF 26:25.6
Casey Sullivan SBHS 26:53.3
Kellen Sullivan SBHS 26:57.7
Silas Ehrlich-Garry MHS 28:27.5
Nate Leavitt LUHS 30:18.5
Nevan Kalbfleisch BFAF 32:16.5
Michael Sargent LUHS 32:51.2
Tommy Arnold LUHS 33:33.9

VARSITY GIRLS RESULTS

Julia Thurston HU 19:48.1
Avery Knauss U32 21:37.1
Amy Felice U32 21:37.5
Jane Miller-Arsenault U32 21:57.5
Paige Poirier SBHS 22:18.5
Avery Ryan U32 22:29.2
Clare Serrano U32 22:49.2
Anja Rand MHS 22:52.1
Anna Isselhardt PA 22:53.1
Gabbie Schafer PA 22:58.2
Norah Wilcox U32 23:02.2
Mae Searles LUHS 23:28.1
Clare Pritchard MHS 23:33.3
Nina Young U32 23:45.1
Marie Voisin MHS 23:48.5
Olivia Serrano U32 23:50.2
Phoenix Masten PA 23:50.7
Raegan Decker BFAF 24:26.2
Pippa Diller HU 24:38.9
Christin Haynes U32 24:42.2
Ailsa O’Neil-Dunne BHS 24:55.0
Josie Haley U32 25:04.1
Lillian Connolly BHS 25:17.2
Leah Jourdan LUHS 25:34.4
Lucy Nigro PA 25:37.5
Maggie Clark SBHS 25:39.1
Beaudoin Maddie U32 25:50.1
Reagan Eastman BFAF 25:50.9
Leigh Brown BFAF 25:56.4
Lindsey Ferris BFAF 26:16.7
Abigail Bergeron EHS 26:34.4
Anna Sargent BFAF 26:49.4
Molly Dearborn BFAF 26:54.0
Alison Ashton BFAF 26:56.7
Piper Floyd HU 27:23.9
Lily Walsh LUHS 27:37.7
Mia Smith PA 27:48.2
Camille Marineau MHS 27:56.4
Lila Stimson EHS 28:27.9
Mia Mosle HU 28:35.8
Aspen Stoll-Pietila SBHS 28:53.7
Logan Ferris BFAF 28:58.8
Natalie Start LUHS 29:04.2
Gisele Zuchman SBHS 29:12.4
Laurel Coleman BFAF 29:18.1
Elena Wagner BFAF 29:21.5
Ayla Gaa EHS 30:24.2
Ava Kreiter EHS 30:26.3
Emily Kneeland BFAF 31:49.0
Becca Hirscham EHS 32:40.3
Molly Leavey SBHS 32:45.7
Sydney Rumsey SBHS 34:20.8
Ruby Kontos LUHS 34:35.8
Regina Palmer SBHS 36:43.4

MIDDLE SCHOOL

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS RESULTS

Asa Lloyd MSMS 9:51.8
Luke Slesar SMS 10:13.8
Henry Sterner SMS 10:21.7
James Langan FHTMS 10:29.4
Chris Graupe SMS 10:35.4
Oyron Hart CA 10:42.6
isaiah Bowen MMU 10:43.4
Sam Harm FHTMS 10:46.0
Eli Hazen BFAF 10:53.
Zell Donovan CVU 10:59.5
Sam Martin LI 11:03.6
Manny Fliegelman Hazen 11:09.7
Levi Peters CVU 11:11.2
Brice Dubief EHS 11:23.6
Tristan Bradley MSMS 11:25.4
Sylas Weaver FHTMS 11:29.9
Soren Wilkens SMS 11:31.8
Lucas Fowler U-32 11:49.9
Teddy Colling BFAF 11:50.1
Roy Powers CVU 11:51.1
Keldon Fanslow BHS 12:02.4
Travis Roy SMS 12:02.8
Calvin Winters U-32 12:06.0
Paul Slesar SMS 12:32.3
Charlie Sterner SMS 12:34.9
Jackson Biunno CVU 12:39.1
Renny Schaefer FHTMS 12:46.7
Henry Hoff CVU 12:48.0
Enzo Macias-Aunave FHTMS 13:05.2
Dylan Pelletier MSMS 13:16.2
Andy Sheehan MSMS 13:22.5
Truman Durant CVU 13:30.2
Jack Henry FHTMS 13:33.1
Benicio Hawkes U-32 13:35.5
Hale Batchelder PA 13:35.7
Savitt First CVU 13:40.1
Jack Connolly BHS 13:47.5
Maddox Dubois FHTMS 13:52.9
Sam Stalter PA 13:54.3
Oliver Miller U-32 14:06.0
Macallister Wyatt CVU 14:09.5
Riley Volk PA 14:10.8
Drew Wignall EHS 14:12.4
Salvador Doyle MSMS 14:13.5
Austin Nicholson CVU 14:14.6
Alex Harm FHTMS 14:15.6
Aiden Spears PA 14:18.5
Braeden Schuren Burns MSMS 14:25.9
Oliver Donovan CVU 14:33.2
Teddy Fournier MSMS 14:42.1
Zach Pierson FHTMS 14:43.1
Noah Frost BFAF 14:54.4
Roan Sirvent MSMS 14:56.5
Rocco Nicolet MSMS 15:01.0
Ryker Atwood LUMS 15:13.4
Liam Gallagher BFAF 16:00.5
Steven Whiteman BFAF 16:02.7
Abe Rosenberg MSMS 16:11.9
Karsten Thomson U-32 16:20.4
Dean Roy SMS 17:02.3

GIRLS RESULTS

Kate Carlson MMU 09:59.1
Tillie Lange Millers Run 10:02.0
Pearl Page MMU 10:19.
Ryley Morigeau MMU 10:33.4
Astrid Longstreth MMU 10:41.4
Leila Griffith SMS 10:58.9
Mia Gorman MMU 11:00.0
Acadia Enman CVU 11:04.2
Ellie Reed U-32 11:15.8
Ava Stratman Hazen 11:43.4
Aemelia Terrone CA 11:43.5
Anna Wetherell MSMS 11:45.1
Adeline Lazorchak HUMS 11:45.5
Anna Newara MSMS 11:50.9
Caylee Marsan SMS 11:56.8
Gigi Graves SMS 12:05.2
Kate Mackenzie Riverside 12:14.2
Adele Pritchard MSMS 12:22.7
Sierra Putnam SMS 12:27.9
Hazel Fasching MMU 12:30.5
Solenne Marineau MSMS 12:34.7
Maeda Urie Albany 12:37.4
Greta Sargent MSMS 12:44.0
Miranda Brown BHS 12:45.6
Elena Noyes U-32 12:54.5
Katie Kublova PA 12:57.9
Ellery Mitchell BHS 13:02.7
Elsie Koger U-32 13:04.7
Maeve Daloz U-32 13:05.3
Hadey Abbene PA 13:10.9
Lily Sudabee PA 13:16.2
Phoebe Bakeman MSMS 13:23.6
Reilly Lewton SMS 13:48.6
Kathryn Stauffer U-32 13:58.0
Plum Lindemuth MMU 14:06.5
Livia Padulo LUMS 14:11.6
Lily Stalter PA 14:15.7
Louisa Mickelson PA 14:21.2
Avery Mcconnell SMS 14:30.6
Lila McLernon MSMS 14:36.5
Ada Allen CA 14:38.5
Katelyn Edson U-32 14:45.0
Esme Beaudry MSMS 14:45.6
Valerie-lynn Hlivkova MSMS 14:58.0
Mallory Rogers BFAF 14:59.6
Ryan Bright MSMS 15:00.7
Astrid Kim MSMS 15:23.9
Dahnbea Sullivan FHTMS 15:24.3
Jakobi Kmiecik U-32 15:57.9 49
Freya Heinzer BHS 16:22.3
Sophie Young U-32 16:33.3
Emily Dearborn BFAF 17:04.4
Asa Brown BFAF 17:51.0
Maeve O'Neil-Dunne BHS 21:14.4

VARSITY BOYS

TEAM SCORES

1. MHS 25 2. U-32 39 3. LUHS 57 4. PA 70 5. SBHS 82 6. EHS 85 7. BFAF 101 8. BHS 121

VARSITY GIRLS

TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 15 2. PA 57 3. MHS 69 4. HU 85 5. BFAF 90 6. LUHS 101 7. SBHS 102 8. EHS 141

MIDDLE SCHOOL

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. SMS 22 2. FHTMS 42 3. CVU 52 4. MSMS 60 5. U-32 91 6. BFA-Fairfax 105

MIDDLE SCHOOL

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. MMU 10 2. SMS 39 3. MSMS 44 4. U-32 68 5. PA 95 6. BHS 111

