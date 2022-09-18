U-32 Invitational cross coutnry results Sep 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The top 10 individual girls runners pose during the awards ceremony after Saturday's U-32 Cross Country Invitational. Photo by James Biggam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save U-32 XC INVITATIONALGIRLS RESULTS1 Amy Felice U-32 20:27.452 Kaitlyn Lumbra BFA 20:30.413 Beth McIntosh Middlebury 20:31.524 Charlie Flint Harwood 20:49.145 Mary Harrington Middlebury 20:56.426 Claire Serrano U-32 21:00.437 Paige Poirier South Burlington 21:11.288 Jane Miller-Arsenault U-32 21:21.529 Kate Garceau Lauren BFA 21:44.9710 Ava Schneider Middlebury 21:48.8611 Julia Thurston Harwood 22:05.9712 Avery Ryan U-32 22:12.9313 Heidi Haraldsen Harwood 22:21.5614 McKenna Knapp Northfield 22:27.8715 Seina Dowgiewicz Middlebury 22:34.5016 Maggie Clark South Burlington 22:35.7817 Hattie Mitchell Stowe 22:36.5518 Ruby Dasaro BFA 22:41.7019 Hazel Lillis Harwood 22:44.9420 Lydia Matson Stowe 23:14.7821 Charlotte Young Spaulding 23:18.4222 Cora Gagne Missisquoi 23:30.2023 Kayla Friend Mt Abraham 23:37.8324 Elizabeth Spina Harwood 23:41.5325 Sara McGill Montpelier 23:41.7726 Adrianna Webster Lyndon 23:45.1327 Lilley Anderson Danville 23:50.0228 Abrie Howe Stowe 23:51.4729 Anna Gale Lamoille 23:53.7830 Samantha Hensel Lyndon 24:03.7131 Sydney Rumsey South Burlington 24:04.1632 Natalie Start Lamoille 24:11.0733 Regina Palmer South Burlington 24:12.4834 Maisie Franke Harwood 24:12.9235 Jacqueline Lambert South Burlington 24:20.5636 Emersen Mitchell Lyndon 24:23.7437 Macey Mawhinney Lyndon 24:24.1438 Meg MacLaury Hartford 24:27.1639 Kiera Marcotte North Country 24:39.8040 Rylee Burnham Hartford 24:42.2441 Abigail Bedore BFA 24:46.7042 Una Colby Lyndon 25:07.6943 Gisele Zuchman South Burlington 25:11.0344 Leah Jourdan Lamoille 25:14.6545 Marie DeSorgher BFA 25:29.8746 Cadence Nadeau Spaulding 25:30.1047 Ambiana Glavin U-32 25:40.7848 Rachel Bjerke Craftsbury 25:45.8149 Natalie Webster Lyndon 26:04.3850 Lana Spear Missisquoi 26:05.5751 Ari Graham-Gurland Middlebury 26:24.6252 Miriah Langmaid Lake Region 26:25.3353 Elora Menard BFA 26:26.9954 Colleen Clark BFA 26:27.4955 Judith Mompel-Serrano North Country 26:27.7756 Mahina Elchibekova Middlebury 26:29.7657 Harmony Bradshaw Randolph 26:37.7558 Madison Ashford Spaulding 26:46.0559 Jean Hall Ruby Mt Abraham 26:49.3360 Sarah Benz Middlebury 26:54.8061 Maisy Hill Mt Abraham 27:02.0762 Forest Skillman BFA 27:12.8163 Alison Ashton BFA 27:20.3064 Lily Walsh Lamoille 27:24.2565 Charlie Edlund Lake Region 27:24.5866 Ryleigh Lefebvre Lyndon 27:27.1167 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 27:28.4068 Miriam Serota Winston Montpelier 27:28.6469 Elizabeth Toborg Spaulding 27:29.7170 Elena Wagner BFA 27:33.0371 Zoe Ayres Montpelier 27:33.5972 Maya Frost BFA 27:44.9273 Alexis Derouchie North Country 28:01.8374 Natalee Kneeland North Country 28:14.0175 Jade Deuso Lamoille 28:22.7776 Lena Donofrio Montpelier 28:35.5577 Kate Storms BFA 28:39.7378 Aine Remmers North Country 28:55.8079 Emily Fritz Mt Abraham 29:03.1180 Emily Kneeland BFA 29:41.9481 Piper Flaherty Stowe 30:01.2282 Nevaeh McCaffrey Lake Region 30:49.7483 Lynsey Lavely Danville 31:46.4284 Cecilia Wendling Hartford 32:07.4685 Adele Ramirez-Valcour Peoples 32:13.9686 Elena Gastard Lake Region 32:16.4587 Finn Burgess Hazen 33:16.5188 Ella Considine Hazen 33:16.7489 Ouelette Hartford 33:26.8190 Barrette Churchill Sela Lamoille 34:18.8791 Stoddard Craftsbury 34:27.8692 Verna Groff Izzy Lake Region 35:46.6193 Isabella Shackett Mt Abraham 35:50.1294 Emma Morrill Randolph 35:57.1295 Hannah Crawley Stowe 36:27.96BOYS RESULTS1 John Viens Richford 17:14.052 Porter Hurteau BFA 17:30.293 Sargent Burns U-32 17:35.184 Wilder Brown U-32 17:37.435 Taggart Schrader U-32 17:46.466 Baxter Harrington Middlebury 17:47.067 Indy Metcalf Harwood 17:51.488 Will Hughes BFA 17:59.839 Wyatt Malloy U-32 18:01.7810 Teddy Tremblay BFA 18:02.3011 Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 18:05.0712 Ben Seaton Middlebury 18:14.2313 Enzo Delena Stowe 18:39.1414 Eduardo Del Rosal Independent 18:40.9815 Christopher Cummiskey Harwood 18:42.6716 Alan Moody Craftsbury 18:45.4817 Tennessee Lamb U-32 18:54.7418 Matias Citarella Middlebury 19:08.5419 Samson Berlin Stowe 19:11.7520 Mason Porter Lamoille 19:18.2721 Matthew Doehla Stowe 19:20.9422 Matthew Berg Middlebury 19:21.1923 Kaden Hammond Middlebury 19:24.0424 Eamon Garceau Missisquoi 19:25.7425 Lincoln Gage Harwood 19:27.3626 Jack Fournier-Stephens Hartford 19:38.2727 Silas Hunt Craftsbury 19:43.8828 Cody Young U-32 19:45.0829 Gavin Farnswoth Hartford 19:50.8330 Jacoby Soter BFA 19:51.0731 Luke Murphy Montpelier 19:51.6332 Peter Searls Danville 19:52.8333 Toby Hurteau BFA 19:53.2434 Elliot Rowe Lamoille 19:54.7235 Aaron Carr-Perlow Middlebury 19:58.0436 Ethan Choularton Stowe 20:00.7737 Chapin Rivers Harwood 20:02.0638 Ethan Spritzer Middlebury 20:05.3639 Norman Benoit Mt Abraham 20:15.6540 Kenan Griffith Stowe 20:19.4841 Cameron Griffin Lake Region 20:24.1842 Thomas Sirvinskas BFA 20:25.5443 Drew Best Randolph 20:27.5744 Oliver Laxer Montpelier 20:37.3745 Bennett Moreno Hartford 20:39.2646 Wyatt Popowicz Harwood 20:42.7647 Cooper Hansel Harwood 20:42.9848 Aticus Ellis Harwood 20:44.1449 Caleb Rockcastle Montpelier 20:44.7950 AJ Esposito North Country 20:45.2451 Samuel Brondyke Montpelier 20:45.9252 Brady Gervais Lyndon 20:48.5853 Hugh Wendling Hartford 20:57.59]54 Jay Borland Montpelier 20:57.7955 Ryan Thatcher BFA 21:00.5256 Brady Creller Missisquoi 21:01.1457 Joshua Kelley Stowe 21:10.1758 Ian Kramer Northfield 21:18.7959 Cadence Centers Montpelier 21:20.7260 Thomas Hinton Lake Region 21:28.0561 Liam Beatty North Country 21:28.2662 Owen Motyka Northfield 21:28.6163 Devon Lopez-Powers Danville 21:38.2464 Brayden Vincent BFA 21:39.7865 Nicholas Jumisko-Amidon Randolph 21:41.9166 Carter Veronneau BFA 21:43.4067 Aaron Brown BFA 21:43.68]68 Coilin Becker Randolph 21:56.2769 Marcus White Randolph 21:56.4470 Benjamin Kraus Lyndon 22:01.7171 Silas Martin Richford 22:02.2672 Aiden Stillson Danville 22:26.4973 Isaac Stebbins Lamoille 22:26.9074 Magnus Hayden Peoples 22:29.8975 Mark Thomoson Peoples 22:47.5576 AJ West Peoples 22:48.2977 Caleb Ploof Missisquoi 22:51.0578 Eric Grover Peoples 22:58.2179 Burton Brown BFA 23:02.4680 Elliot Senecal Mt Abraham 23:03.5781 William Iliff Mt Abraham 23:04.4282 Joseph Orost Lamoille 23:12.7183 Linden Stelma-Leonard Craftsbury 23:13.9284 Talan Carpenter Lyndon 23:18.4885 Blake Connelly Missisquoi 23:19.6786 Conner Beland Hartford 23:23.0287 Zach Peterman Stowe 23:25.7788 Colin Snyder Northfield 23:26.2489 Joey Knapp Hartford 23:30.2890 Tyler Bacon Montpelier 23:31.8591 Jack Tinker BFA 23:34.2592 Caleb Underwood Missisquoi 23:44.3593 Jordan Sartwell Lamoille 23:57.4494 Morgan Barnes Mt Abraham 24:03.1595 Luciano Patterson Missisquoi 24:12.5496 Gavin Start BFA 24:21.7797 Cameron Choiniere Missisquoi 24:25.9798 Arlo Philip Hartford 24:43.4099 Dustin Lavigne Mt Abraham 24:55.30100 Andrew Kerwin North Country 24:55.61101 Owen Reynolds Mt Abraham 25:01.23102 Otis Loga U-32 25:42.18103 Timothy Tester Lyndon 25:48.39104 Isaac Young Lake Region 25:48.63105 Noah Roos Danville 26:03.77106 Sean Davison Mt Abraham 26:20.25107 Elijah Myer Northfield 26:32.47108 Thomas Edgar Danville 26:40.21109 Davian Coy Richford 27:30.47110 Tobias Benson Hazen 27:35.04111 Ethan Kikrpatrick Richford 27:56.66112 Tristin Williams Peoples 28:47.89113 Etha Gratton-Derbyshire Lake Region 29:16.18114 Christopher Chitambar North Country 29:25.17115 Wyatt Reed Lyndon 29:45.54116 Gabriel Aubuchon Hazen 30:01.72117 Daylon Duong Lake Region 33:47.81118 Aiden Snay North Country 33:51.40119 Rowan Lawrence Danville 38:38.34GIRLS TEAM SCORES1. Harwood 67 2. U-32 67 3. Middlebury 74 4. South Burlington 109 5. BFA-St. Albans 111 6. Lyndon 150 7. Stowe 203 8. Lamoille 207 9. BFA-Fairfax 241 10. Montpelier 258 11. Mt. Abraham 259 12. North Country 269 13. Lake Region 311BOYS TEAM SCORES1. U-32 30 2. Middlebury 66 3. BFA-St. Albans 70 4. Stowe 109 5. Harwood 111 6. Montpelier 200 7. Hartford 205 8. Lamoille 255 9. Missisquoi 285 10. BFA-Fairfax 288 11. Danville 326 12. Mt. Abraham 336 13. Peoples 349 14. Lyndon 362 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.