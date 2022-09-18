Top 10
Buy Now

The top 10 individual girls runners pose during the awards ceremony after Saturday's U-32 Cross Country Invitational.

 Photo by James Biggam

U-32 XC INVITATIONAL

GIRLS RESULTS

1 Amy Felice U-32 20:27.45
2 Kaitlyn Lumbra BFA 20:30.41
3 Beth McIntosh Middlebury 20:31.52
4 Charlie Flint Harwood 20:49.14
5 Mary Harrington Middlebury 20:56.42
6 Claire Serrano U-32 21:00.43
7 Paige Poirier South Burlington 21:11.28
8 Jane Miller-Arsenault U-32 21:21.52
9 Kate Garceau Lauren BFA 21:44.97
10 Ava Schneider Middlebury 21:48.86
11 Julia Thurston Harwood 22:05.97
12 Avery Ryan U-32 22:12.93
13 Heidi Haraldsen Harwood 22:21.56
14 McKenna Knapp Northfield 22:27.87
15 Seina Dowgiewicz Middlebury 22:34.50
16 Maggie Clark South Burlington 22:35.78
17 Hattie Mitchell Stowe 22:36.55
18 Ruby Dasaro BFA 22:41.70
19 Hazel Lillis Harwood 22:44.94
20 Lydia Matson Stowe 23:14.78
21 Charlotte Young Spaulding 23:18.42
22 Cora Gagne Missisquoi 23:30.20
23 Kayla Friend Mt Abraham 23:37.83
24 Elizabeth Spina Harwood 23:41.53
25 Sara McGill Montpelier 23:41.77
26 Adrianna Webster Lyndon 23:45.13
27 Lilley Anderson Danville 23:50.02
28 Abrie Howe Stowe 23:51.47
29 Anna Gale Lamoille 23:53.78
30 Samantha Hensel Lyndon 24:03.71
31 Sydney Rumsey South Burlington 24:04.16
32 Natalie Start Lamoille 24:11.07
33 Regina Palmer South Burlington 24:12.48
34 Maisie Franke Harwood 24:12.92
35 Jacqueline Lambert South Burlington 24:20.56
36 Emersen Mitchell Lyndon 24:23.74
37 Macey Mawhinney Lyndon 24:24.14
38 Meg MacLaury Hartford 24:27.16
39 Kiera Marcotte North Country 24:39.80
40 Rylee Burnham Hartford 24:42.24
41 Abigail Bedore BFA 24:46.70
42 Una Colby Lyndon 25:07.69
43 Gisele Zuchman South Burlington 25:11.03
44 Leah Jourdan Lamoille 25:14.65
45 Marie DeSorgher BFA 25:29.87
46 Cadence Nadeau Spaulding 25:30.10
47 Ambiana Glavin U-32 25:40.78
48 Rachel Bjerke Craftsbury 25:45.81
49 Natalie Webster Lyndon 26:04.38
50 Lana Spear Missisquoi 26:05.57
51 Ari Graham-Gurland Middlebury 26:24.62
52 Miriah Langmaid Lake Region 26:25.33
53 Elora Menard BFA 26:26.99
54 Colleen Clark BFA 26:27.49
55 Judith Mompel-Serrano North Country 26:27.77
56 Mahina Elchibekova Middlebury 26:29.76
57 Harmony Bradshaw Randolph 26:37.75
58 Madison Ashford Spaulding 26:46.05
59 Jean Hall Ruby Mt Abraham 26:49.33
60 Sarah Benz Middlebury 26:54.80
61 Maisy Hill Mt Abraham 27:02.07
62 Forest Skillman BFA 27:12.81
63 Alison Ashton BFA 27:20.30
64 Lily Walsh Lamoille 27:24.25
65 Charlie Edlund Lake Region 27:24.58
66 Ryleigh Lefebvre Lyndon 27:27.11
67 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 27:28.40
68 Miriam Serota Winston Montpelier 27:28.64
69 Elizabeth Toborg Spaulding 27:29.71
70 Elena Wagner BFA 27:33.03
71 Zoe Ayres Montpelier 27:33.59
72 Maya Frost BFA 27:44.92
73 Alexis Derouchie North Country 28:01.83
74 Natalee Kneeland North Country 28:14.01
75 Jade Deuso Lamoille 28:22.77
76 Lena Donofrio Montpelier 28:35.55
77 Kate Storms BFA 28:39.73
78 Aine Remmers North Country 28:55.80
79 Emily Fritz Mt Abraham 29:03.11
80 Emily Kneeland BFA 29:41.94
81 Piper Flaherty Stowe 30:01.22
82 Nevaeh McCaffrey Lake Region 30:49.74
83 Lynsey Lavely Danville 31:46.42
84 Cecilia Wendling Hartford 32:07.46
85 Adele Ramirez-Valcour Peoples 32:13.96
86 Elena Gastard Lake Region 32:16.45
87 Finn Burgess Hazen 33:16.51
88 Ella Considine Hazen 33:16.74
89 Ouelette Hartford 33:26.81
90 Barrette Churchill Sela Lamoille 34:18.87
91 Stoddard Craftsbury 34:27.86
92 Verna Groff Izzy Lake Region 35:46.61
93 Isabella Shackett Mt Abraham 35:50.12
94 Emma Morrill Randolph 35:57.12
95 Hannah Crawley Stowe 36:27.96

BOYS RESULTS

1 John Viens Richford 17:14.05
2 Porter Hurteau BFA 17:30.29
3 Sargent Burns U-32 17:35.18
4 Wilder Brown U-32 17:37.43
5 Taggart Schrader U-32 17:46.46
6 Baxter Harrington Middlebury 17:47.06
7 Indy Metcalf Harwood 17:51.48
8 Will Hughes BFA 17:59.83
9 Wyatt Malloy U-32 18:01.78
10 Teddy Tremblay BFA 18:02.30
11 Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 18:05.07
12 Ben Seaton Middlebury 18:14.23
13 Enzo Delena Stowe 18:39.14
14 Eduardo Del Rosal Independent 18:40.98
15 Christopher Cummiskey Harwood 18:42.67
16 Alan Moody Craftsbury 18:45.48
17 Tennessee Lamb U-32 18:54.74
18 Matias Citarella Middlebury 19:08.54
19 Samson Berlin Stowe 19:11.75
20 Mason Porter Lamoille 19:18.27
21 Matthew Doehla Stowe 19:20.94
22 Matthew Berg Middlebury 19:21.19
23 Kaden Hammond Middlebury 19:24.04
24 Eamon Garceau Missisquoi 19:25.74
25 Lincoln Gage Harwood 19:27.36
26 Jack Fournier-Stephens Hartford 19:38.27
27 Silas Hunt Craftsbury 19:43.88
28 Cody Young U-32 19:45.08
29 Gavin Farnswoth Hartford 19:50.83
30 Jacoby Soter BFA 19:51.07
31 Luke Murphy Montpelier 19:51.63
32 Peter Searls Danville 19:52.83
33 Toby Hurteau BFA 19:53.24
34 Elliot Rowe Lamoille 19:54.72
35 Aaron Carr-Perlow Middlebury 19:58.04
36 Ethan Choularton Stowe 20:00.77
37 Chapin Rivers Harwood 20:02.06
38 Ethan Spritzer Middlebury 20:05.36
39 Norman Benoit Mt Abraham 20:15.65
40 Kenan Griffith Stowe 20:19.48
41 Cameron Griffin Lake Region 20:24.18
42 Thomas Sirvinskas BFA 20:25.54
43 Drew Best Randolph 20:27.57
44 Oliver Laxer Montpelier 20:37.37
45 Bennett Moreno Hartford 20:39.26
46 Wyatt Popowicz Harwood 20:42.76
47 Cooper Hansel Harwood 20:42.98
48 Aticus Ellis Harwood 20:44.14
49 Caleb Rockcastle Montpelier 20:44.79
50 AJ Esposito North Country 20:45.24
51 Samuel Brondyke Montpelier 20:45.92
52 Brady Gervais Lyndon 20:48.58
53 Hugh Wendling Hartford 20:57.59]
54 Jay Borland Montpelier 20:57.79
55 Ryan Thatcher BFA 21:00.52
56 Brady Creller Missisquoi 21:01.14
57 Joshua Kelley Stowe 21:10.17
58 Ian Kramer Northfield 21:18.79
59 Cadence Centers Montpelier 21:20.72
60 Thomas Hinton Lake Region 21:28.05
61 Liam Beatty North Country 21:28.26
62 Owen Motyka Northfield 21:28.61
63 Devon Lopez-Powers Danville 21:38.24
64 Brayden Vincent BFA 21:39.78
65 Nicholas Jumisko-Amidon Randolph 21:41.91
66 Carter Veronneau BFA 21:43.40
67 Aaron Brown BFA 21:43.68]
68 Coilin Becker Randolph 21:56.27
69 Marcus White Randolph 21:56.44
70 Benjamin Kraus Lyndon 22:01.71
71 Silas Martin Richford 22:02.26
72 Aiden Stillson Danville 22:26.49
73 Isaac Stebbins Lamoille 22:26.90
74 Magnus Hayden Peoples 22:29.89
75 Mark Thomoson Peoples 22:47.55
76 AJ West Peoples 22:48.29
77 Caleb Ploof Missisquoi 22:51.05
78 Eric Grover Peoples 22:58.21
79 Burton Brown BFA 23:02.46
80 Elliot Senecal Mt Abraham 23:03.57
81 William Iliff Mt Abraham 23:04.42
82 Joseph Orost Lamoille 23:12.71
83 Linden Stelma-Leonard Craftsbury 23:13.92
84 Talan Carpenter Lyndon 23:18.48
85 Blake Connelly Missisquoi 23:19.67
86 Conner Beland Hartford 23:23.02
87 Zach Peterman Stowe 23:25.77
88 Colin Snyder Northfield 23:26.24
89 Joey Knapp Hartford 23:30.28
90 Tyler Bacon Montpelier 23:31.85
91 Jack Tinker BFA 23:34.25
92 Caleb Underwood Missisquoi 23:44.35
93 Jordan Sartwell Lamoille 23:57.44
94 Morgan Barnes Mt Abraham 24:03.15
95 Luciano Patterson Missisquoi 24:12.54
96 Gavin Start BFA 24:21.77
97 Cameron Choiniere Missisquoi 24:25.97
98 Arlo Philip Hartford 24:43.40
99 Dustin Lavigne Mt Abraham 24:55.30
100 Andrew Kerwin North Country 24:55.61
101 Owen Reynolds Mt Abraham 25:01.23
102 Otis Loga U-32 25:42.18
103 Timothy Tester Lyndon 25:48.39
104 Isaac Young Lake Region 25:48.63
105 Noah Roos Danville 26:03.77
106 Sean Davison Mt Abraham 26:20.25
107 Elijah Myer Northfield 26:32.47
108 Thomas Edgar Danville 26:40.21
109 Davian Coy Richford 27:30.47
110 Tobias Benson Hazen 27:35.04
111 Ethan Kikrpatrick Richford 27:56.66
112 Tristin Williams Peoples 28:47.89
113 Etha Gratton-Derbyshire Lake Region 29:16.18
114 Christopher Chitambar North Country 29:25.17
115 Wyatt Reed Lyndon 29:45.54
116 Gabriel Aubuchon Hazen 30:01.72
117 Daylon Duong Lake Region 33:47.81
118 Aiden Snay North Country 33:51.40
119 Rowan Lawrence Danville 38:38.34

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Harwood 67 2. U-32 67 3. Middlebury 74 4. South Burlington 109 5. BFA-St. Albans 111 6. Lyndon 150 7. Stowe 203 8. Lamoille 207 9. BFA-Fairfax 241 10. Montpelier 258 11. Mt. Abraham 259 12. North Country 269 13. Lake Region 311

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 30 2. Middlebury 66 3. BFA-St. Albans 70 4. Stowe 109 5. Harwood 111 6. Montpelier 200 7. Hartford 205 8. Lamoille 255 9. Missisquoi 285 10. BFA-Fairfax 288 11. Danville 326 12. Mt. Abraham 336 13. Peoples 349 14. Lyndon 362

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.