U-32 hockey photo gallery Dec 1, 2022

Members of the U-32 boys hockey team practice Wednesday at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center. The Raiders will host a scrimmage against Plattsburgh (N.Y.) at 4 p.m. Friday.

A U-32 boys hockey player takes a shot on goal during Wednesday's practice session.

Players compete in front of the goal during a U-32 boys hockey team practice Wednesday at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center.
