The Manhattan Invitational, in historic Van Cortlandt Park, is one of the biggest and most competitive cross-country races in the country, featuring more than 8,000 runners.
It brings together many of the top-ranked teams and individuals from across the Northeast and the nation. Over the years, only a few Vermont teams have braved these waters. Except for the CVU girls teams of the past decade — New England champions on six occasions and three-time Nationals qualifiers — Vermont teams have regularly been crushed when venturing into the Bronx.
Not so this past Saturday.
Former CVU coach Scott Bliss said it was the best Vermont performance at the event that he had ever witnessed. Considering the source, it was high praise.
On the boys’ side, Bliss was referring to a U-32 squad that finished third, marking an all-time best result by a team from the Green Mountain State.
To accomplish the feat, coach Andrew Tripp’s team had to beat many of the fastest teams in New England and the East Coast. Austin Beard (20th, 13 minutes, 1.5 seconds) led the Raiders on the 2.5-mile course. Teammates Oliver Hansen (26th, 13:13.2), Carson Beard (27th, 13:13.6), Cyrus Hansen (47th, 13:31.1) and Sargent Burns (50th, 13:33.9) also scored points.
U-32 retains its top spot in the coaches’ power rankings this week, while BFA-St. Albans is close behind at the No. 2 position. The Bobwhites delivered a tremendous performance at the Manhattan Invitational, finishing 15th overall and placing fifth among New England teams. BFA will surely be focused on bringing home a D-I trophy for the first time in program history.
Vermont individuals were equally impressive in the Empire State. St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman and CVU’s Matthew Servin finished seventh and 11th, respectively, out of the thousands of competitors. They both proved they are national-calliver performers capable of top-notch results on the biggest stages. In all, seven Vermont boys were among the top 56 runners: Thornton-Sherman, Servin, Austin Beard, Essex’s Ethan Mashtare, Oliver Hansen, Carson Beard and BFA-St. Albans standout Jacob Tremblay.
Off Broadway, Vermont teams raced impressively in various local venues to keep the rankings tight. Third-ranked CVU barely trails BFA. Fourth-ranked South Burlington, No. 5 Essex and No. 6 St. Johnsbury have been swapping places every week, so there’s a lot of potential for fireworks at the upcoming D-I state championships.
If No. 7 Craftsbury stays on top of its game, the D-III team race at the state meet will not be competitive. The Chargers, led by Cormac Leahy and Charlie Krebs, have enough depth to contend for a spot at New England’s. It’s often rare for D-II teams to qualify for the six-state race, and so it would be even more exceptional if one of the smallest D-III schools in cross-country accomplished the feat.
Eighth-ranked Rutland will seek its best finish in a few years at D-I states. Ninth-ranked Mount Mansfield and No. 10 Middlebury round out the leaders. Middlebury, Harwood, Montpelier and Woodstock are top contenders to place second behind U-32 at D-II states.
Ava Thurston and the Harwood girls maintain their spot atop the girls rankings along with Rebecca Cunningham and Burlington. Thurston won Saturday’s Harwood Invitational in 19:11.8, setting the tone for a commanding team victory. She was followed by teammates Britta Zetterstrom (21:02.2), Julia Thurston (21:19.4), Charlie Flint (21:34.3) and Caelyn McDonough (22:04.2).
Harwood established itself as a regional powerhouse while finishing second out of 48 teams at the Maine Festival of Championships. The Highlanders wound up one point behind first-place Bonny Eagle. Ava Thurston placed third in 18:15.4 and was trailed by Zetterstrom (18th, 19:54.73), Flint (21st, 20:04.67), Julia Thurston (24th, 20:09.42) and Elisa Ceirici (31st, 20:28.15). Having the No. 2-5 runners all cross the line within a 34-second window was a huge boost for coach John Kerrigan’s teams, which is a big favorite to win the D-II crown at the state championships.
Burlington placed third at Saturday’s Saratoga Invitational, led by a fourth-place result by Cunningham (18:43.94). She was supported by teammates Aya Goldstein (10th, 19:43.04), Greta Kilburn (11th, 19:45.61), Jordyn O’Brien (13th, 19:47.22) and Elsa Sanborn (22nd, 20::27.34).
Third-ranked CVU is slightly ahead of three-way tie for fourth between South Burlington, Essex and Mount Mansfield. South Burlington (35 points) held off CVU (41 points) and Essex (47 points) last week when the Wolves hosted a 4-kilometer race. Sierra Fisher (second, 14:02) and Lizzy Lawrence (third, 14:38) helped fuel the victory along with Paige Poirier (fifth, 14:42.6), Emma Blanchard (eighth, 14:57.5) and Jane Kakalec (17th, 15:47.4).
Leading the way for Essex were Scarlett Stimson (fourth, 14:40.1), Virginia Cobb (seventh, 14:48.8), Madeleine Larson (ninth, 14:58.4) and Heidi Stewart (12th, 15:16.9). CVU’s fastest finishers were Alice Kredell (first, 13:52.3), Corinna Hobbs (sixth, 14:43.1), Segoleine Johnson (10th, 15:03.7), Kate Silverman (11th, 15:09.7) and Avery Murray (13th, 15:20.6).
Seventh-ranked U-32 and No. 8 Milddlebury are two of the only D-II teams that could challenge Harwood at the state meet. Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 9 BFA-St Albans and No. 10 Thetford.
No full girls teams ran in Manhattan and most of the top teams raced at different venues, so the head-to-head battles were limited during the past week. The pecking order is likely to become more clear during the next two weeks before teams travel to Thetford on Oct. 30.
Craftsbury will host the NVAC Mountain Division Championships on Saturday, while Missisquoi will host the NVAC Chittenden Championships.
Boys Overall Top 10
1. U-32 2. BFA-St. Albans 3. CVU 4. South Burlington 5. Essex 6. St. Johnsbury 7. Craftsbury 8. Rutland 9. Mount Mansfield 10. Middllebury
Division I Top 5
1. BFA-St. Albans 2. CVU 3. South Burlington 4. Essex 5. St. Johnsbury
Division II Top 5
1. U-32 2. Middlebury 3. Harwood 4. Montpelier 5. Woodstock
Division III Top 5
1. Craftsbury 2. Thetford 3. Stowe 4. BFA Fairfax 5. Randolph
Girls Overall Top 10
1. BHS 1. Harwood 3. CVU 4. Essex 4. South Burlington 4. Mount Mansfield 7. U-32 8. Middlebury 9. BFA St Albans 10. Thetford
Division I Top 5
1. Burlington 2. CVU 3. Essex 4. Mount Mansfield 5. South Burlington
Division II Top 5
1. Harwood 2. Middlebury 3. U-32 4. Lamoille 5. Burr & Burton 5. Woodstock
Division III Top 5
1. Bellows Falls 2. BFA Fairfax 3. Rice 4. Hazen 5. Thetford 5. Randolph
