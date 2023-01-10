When I was a kid one of the highlights of Sunday mornings was the stop at the Proctor Coal Company where my father would pick up the newspapers, the Vermont Sunday News and a couple of the Boston papers. The Rutland Herald did not yet have a Sunday edition.
I’d spread them out on the floor and devour the sports pages.
I would read each and every college football score and always looked for the scores for Maine Maritime and Mass Maritime. I am not sure why but I was intrigued by the football programs at those schools.
This week, I was elated to hear the news that Maine Maritime is returning its varsity football program in 2025 after it was suspended a few years ago.
One Vermonter more excited than myself is probably U-32 graduate Todd Murphy, one of the better players to put on the blue and gold football uniform of Maine Maritime.
“I was sad to hear about it going away,” said Murphy who earned a degree in International Business & Logistics from the school. “Football was always a staple for the college.”
Murphy was extremely happy to hear about the program’s return the other day.
He was a very productive player in the Mariners’ triple option attack and names his career highlight as his junior year when the Mariners won the New England Football Conference.
Maine Maritime had a lot of great teams including the one in 2009 that defeated Curry 48-42 in the NEFC Championship Game on what I called at the time, the Immaculate Deflection.
A Curry defender tipped MMA quarterback Tyler Angell’s pass in the end zone and it was caught by Alex Coulombe for the winning touchdown.
They had powerful teams back then and the headliner was fullback Jim Bower, one of Murphy’s teammates.
“We had great teams and then it started going downhill,” said Murphy who now lives in Moretown and is employed by Sherman Williams in South Burlington.
When Maine Maritime suspended football, it was a member of the NEWMAC, Norwich University’s conference.
It will come back to varsity status in 2025 as a member of the Commonwealth Coast Conference. The CCC that year will be comprised of Maine Maritime, Curry, Endicott, Husson, Nichols, University of New England and Western New England.
As Murphy said, the program was on a downhill slope when it suspended operations. It will carry a 22-game losing streak into its season opener in 2025.
Murphy and an extremely large MMA alumni contingent just might be already planning to attend that first game in 2025. It promises to be quite a scene.
No matter what the scoreboard says at the end of that game, the day will be a big win for Maine Maritime.
GOOD YOUNG COACHLet me tell you about Jacob Tanner.
Following his contest when he was the Proctor girls JV basketball coach, several of his players remained after their game to watch the varsity contest. Tanner went around to personally thank each one of those players who opted to stay and urged them to watch and learn.
I was impressed.
He learned at the hand of Proctor coach Chris Hughes and was ready to don the head varsity hat himself at Mill River.
Then, he was forced to resign in mid-season.
Coaches aren’t normally asked to resign in mid-season on the high school level so some people assumed he must have done something very wrong. One Rutland County athletic director even suggested that to me.
He did not.
The good news for Mill River is that a proven coach was teaching in the building and the program is in very good hands with Ken Webb who says he will only coach the team through this year.
Tanner’s career has been derailed for now, but if he ever wants to get back into the coaching game, some school will be very lucky to have him.
WARMER CLIMESThe Castleton University baseball team has a very attractive and ambitious southern schedule that begins on Feb. 21 in Lexington, Virginia against Washington & Lee.
The next few days will see two single games at Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina and then a jaunt over to Fredericksburg, Virginia to face Mary Washington.
There will be another southern swing in March when the Spartans go to Montgomery, Alabama to play in the Huntingdon Tournament. Opponents will be Edgewood, Huntingdon, Mississippi University for Women and Edgewood again on March 12, the tournament’s final day.
Practice begins Jan. 21
A home highlight of the season has national champion Eastern Connecticut coming to town on April 1 for a doubleheader.
Castleton coach Ted Shipley loves the southern component of the schedule that has been put together.
“It’s our first time in Alabama and we are playing a lot of schools that we have never played before. Playing new teams in new places is exciting,” Shipley said.
Next year, he is expanding the southern swing. He will go back to Alabama in 2024 after which the Spartans will work their way to Dallas while playing games and then fly home from Dallas.
