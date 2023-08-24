U-32 football photo gallery Aug 24, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now U-32 quarterback Charlie Fitzpatrick runs for yardage during a joint practice session Tuesday with Hartford. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Buy Now U-32 receiver Luke Hamel tries to evade a defender during Tuesday’s practice. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Buy Now U-32 running back Elliot Caswell looks for an opening during a joint practice session with Hartford. The Raiders will kick off the season Thursday with a 7 p.m. home game against Colchester. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Paper Times Argus