When I was working the sports department at the Eagle Times many decades ago, Green Mountain Union High School field hockey coach Joy Benson made me a very nice offer.
Yes, the Chester high school played field hockey back then.
She invited me over to GMUHS for a classroom session on the rules and nuances of the great game of field hockey.
I should have taken her up on it. Too busy. One of my regrets.
When it comes to field hockey right now I could use the help of a Joy Benson. Trying to sort out the pecking order of the top teams is harder than it has ever been.
In my mind, there are no less than eight teams that have a resume stating their case for the No. 1 ranking — CVU, South Burlington, Essex, Bellows Falls, Woodstock, Hartford, U-32 and and Spaulding.
There is a new No. 1 team in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. The Bellows Falls Terriers have toppled from the top rung.
U-32 is the new sheriff in town and the Raiders have been on fire with Caitlyn Fielder as the catalyst as a midfield player.
The Raiders have had multiple games where they unloaded around 40 shots.
They have collected an inordinate number of penalty corners but probably could be converting a higher percentage of them.
The Raiders have some players back from extended absences so they could be stronger than ever.
U-32 has never won a state championship outright. The Raiders were co-champions in 1995 when they tied Hartford 0-0 in the title game.
They could meet again in the postseason and that matchup would be a doozy.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses. The rankings were compiled prior to Wednesday’s games.
1. U-32 11-1. (5) Since the Raiders lost that opener back on Sept. 3 by a score of 1-0 to an outstanding Hartford team, they have not lost or been tied. They have hung seven shutouts on opponents and have not surrendered a goal in the last three games.
2. Woodstock 11-1 (4) The Wasps are the only team to defeat Bellows Falls and the victory was a recent one so you have to believe they are playing their best field hockey at the right time. They are also coming off a 1-0 victory over a good Burr and Burton Academy team. That was their eighth shutout of the season.
Another thing that jumps out at you about the Wasps is that they swept the season series against a very good Otter Valley game, winning the two games by a combined score of 9-1.
3. Bellows Falls 10-1-1 (1) The Terriers endured that 3-2 loss to Woodstock but also toppled a Hartford team that played them to a scoreless stalemate earlier in the season.
They are still the top Division I team in this week’s rankings.
4. CVU 11-2 (7) The Redhawks jump up three spots after their signature 1-0 victory over Division I contender Essex. After losing two straight to Rice and South Burlington, the gang from Hinesburg has won six in a row.
5. South Burlington 10-2-1 (8) The Wolves boast nine shutouts.
6. Hartford 10-2-1 (2) Both losses are recent although they have been by a goal to very good teams, Bellows Falls and Burr and Burton. Still, at a time that you want to be peaking, that could be cause for concern.
7. Spaulding 12-1 (6) Following the lone loss to neighboring rival U-32, the Crimson Tide have reeled off five straight wins. They are playing well at both ends of the field and have scored seven goals in each of the last three games.
From the you-want-to-be-playing-your-best-now department: The Tide nipped Lyndon 4-3 back in September but whipped them 7-1 this past week.
Bella Bevins, Ruby Harrington and Hannah King have been the mainstays when it comes to scoring but lately the Tide has gotten goals from other sources like Ashley Morrison.
8. Essex 8-2-1 (3) The Hornets sting you on defense. They have eight shutouts this year. Sometimes they have trouble scoring. They played a scoreless tie with Burr and Burton on Oct. 12.
9. Rice 6-5-2 (UR) The Green Knights have a pedestrian looking record but they have traded 1-0 decisions with CVU. Do you really want to play these kids on the Division I playoffs?
10. Burr and Burton 7-5-1 (9) The Bulldogs are just 1-2-1 in the last four games but let’s look beyond the record. The win is over mighty Hartford, the tie is to Essex and the losses are to Bellows Falls and Woodstock. That’s a gauntlet that will prepare you for the Division II playoffs.
THE TOP FIVESNo Division III team found its way into the top 10 again this week but Montpelier has caught fire and takes over the top spot in Division III among our top five teams ranked in that division.
The Solons swamped Missisquoi 7-1 on Tuesday to elevate their record to 8-4.
Montpelier’s Eli Muller had a robust stat line with two goals and four assists.
Fair Haven falls from the top spot to No. 2 in D-III and has what could be a telling test on Saturday morning against Otter Valley.
Division I — 1. Bellows Falls 2. CVU 3. South Burlington 4. Essex 5. Rice.
Division II — 1. U-32 2. Woodstock 3. Hartford 4. Spaulding 5. Burr and Burton
Division III — 1. Montpelier 2. Fair Haven 3. Windsor 4. Stowe 5. Lyndon.
