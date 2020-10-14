This is a short season. That can be a problem for field hockey teams trying to find their rhythm.
Just ask Rutland High coach Karen Poljacik, After her Raiders play Hartford on the road Thursday, Rutland's regular season will be over with just a total of five games.
Nobody is complaining too much because everyone is thrilled to finally be playing high school athletics again.
The season will be short and sweet for three teams. If this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings hold true, those teams will be Bellows Falls in Division I, Mount Abraham in Division II and Windsor in Division III.
But there are others who can tear up that script and hoist the state championship trophy.
There are some new teams that have broken into this week's elite group after being unranked last week. One is the Division II U-32 Raiders. The gang from East Montpelier has caught fire after a slow start and now finds itself at 3-2 after upsetting rival Spaulding.
Sophomore Caitlyn Fielder scored against Spaulding and is a threat every game for Dillon Burns' Raiders.
Speaking of finding a rhythm, U-32 won three straight over just five days.
There is a field hockey resurgence in the Barre-Montpelier area and Montpelier is part of it. The Solons also find themselves with a 3-2 record. The last time that program has won more than three games was in 2011 when MHS went 4-8-2.
The name Waryas is woven through the rich history of Bellows Falls sports, making an especially big spalsh in football and track and field.
Maya Waryas is carrying on the family tradition this fall in field hockey and this week she came to Rutland and knocked in three goals in the Terriers' 5-2 victory.
The Terriers are the top dog in this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus field hockey rankings, moving up a spot from last week.
Here we go with last week's ranking in parentheses.
1. Bellows Falls 7-0 (2) After winning four straight state crowns, BF lost 4-0 to Rice in the Division I state championship game. The Terriers have a chance to recover the brass ring.
2. Mount Abraham 4-0 (4) The Division II Eagles are flying high with three of the victories coming against D-I teams. That tough schedule prepares them well for the playoffs every year.
3. Windsor 5-0 (3) This little Division III school wields a big stick.
4. South Burlington 4-0 (1) The Wolves are coming off a 1-0 victory over Rice in the "Battle of South Burlington."
5. Burr and Burton Academy (6) Barb Miceli grew up with field hockey as the daughter of a coach. It shows in the way the Bulldogs play the game.
6. CVU 5-1 (5) Is there such a thing as a "good" loss. If you are a player, probably not. But a one-goal defeat to Mount Abe hardly diminishes anyone's resume.
7. U-32 3-2 (UR) It was in the 2014 Division II semifinals that Olivia Dexter sent a gorgeous feed to the top of the circle and Abby Daniels pounded it home for the game-winner against Otter Valley at Castleton University. The glory days might be on the way back in East Montpelier.
8. Stowe 4-1 (10) The glory days are never far away for Division III Stowe.
9. Rice 3-4 (UR) The Division I Green Knights have a very deceiving record. There are twin one-goal losses to CVU and another one-goal defeat to South Burlington.
10. Spaulding 3-2 (7) The Curse of the Raiders led to close losses against Stowe and U-32. Coach Tabitha Lord has a roster loaded with underclass talent, so the Tide could peak for playoffs as athletes gain more experience.
