A clean sweep in cross-country running involves five athletes from one school claiming the top spots.
U-32 checked that off its bucket list Saturday and took it a step further with a seven-runner super sweep.
The Raiders claimed their fifth straight title for the first time in program history after winning it all four times in a row from 1991-94. The Raiders won their first crown in 1980 and added more hardware in 1983, 1987, 2000 and 2006.
Jacob Miller-Arsenault triumphed in 17 minutes, 18 seconds. Ollie Hansen (17:20.3), Patrick Cioffi (17:22), Austin Beard (17:22.8) and Carson Beard (17:27.4) also scored points in the victory. Leo Cioffi (17:37.9) and Jed Kurts (17:43.6) made sure the entire Raiders train rolled through the finish line before any other opponent. U-32 captured its 14th title with the first No. 1-7 finish in program history.
The top runners for second-place Spaulding were Taite Magoon (eighth, 17:49.9), David Poulin (13th, 18:39.8), Matthew Toborg (21st, 19:15.9), Jake Darling (24th, 19:34.9) and Jacob Allen (37th, 20:05.4).
Third-place Harwood was paced by Carlton Cummiskey (10th, 17:53.2). Ebbe Lillis (14th, 18:44.1), Vincent Spina (19th, 19:15.1), Rye MacCurtain (29th, 19:47.2) and Luke Groom (35th, 20:03.5) also scored points for the Highlanders.
Ninth-place Montpelier relied on solid efforts by Avery Smart (17th, 19:06.5), Sage Grossi (43rd, 20:43.4), Ezra Merrill-Triplett (48th, 20:56.7), Aiden Forsyth (57th, 21:34.1) and Chase Ehrlich (58th, 21:36.5).
