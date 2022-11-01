Castleton University Athletic Director Deanna Tyson will now have the entire Vermont State University athletics system under her charge.
Tyson applied for the new position under which the athletic director at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, NVU-Johnson and Vermont Tech will be under her umbrella.
Since Tyson only recently accepted the position, she has visited NVU-Lyndon and NVU-Johnson for the first time. She had been to Vermont Tech in Randolph previously.
She was extremely impressed with the campuses and, like everyone else, captivated by the gorgeous views in Johnson and Lyndon.
She applied for the position when it opened because she felt that with her lengthy tenure as the head of Castleton’s athletic department, she would be an asset during the transition. She has been in the AD’s chair at Castleton since 1999.
Each school’s identity — teams, colors and mascots —will remain intact at least through the 2022-23 school year.
You get the feeling that Tyson is interested in protecting the identity of not only Castleton but the other schools as well.
If those identities can be preserved while also enhancing the programs as far as budgets are concerned, what has been a very controversial matter might yet turn positive.
PLAYOFF OT EXCITINGI love high school field hockey’s overtime format where the teams take players off the field and play 7-against-7 in a 10-minute overtime stanza.
It is an exciting 10 minutes with a lot of extra space on the field making for wide open, frenzied action.
I’d love to see soccer adopt the same format for overtime. There was a time when soccer did use that format and its return would make for a lot of drama.
VERMONT OWLS
The Keene State women’s basketball team will have a pronounced Vermont flavor.
Freshman Sarah Howe (White River Valley and Hartford) is a freshman joining Rutland’s Rylee Burgess, a junior, on the team. Mount Anthony graduate Jordyn Burke, a former Keene State player, is in her second season on the coaching staff.
The Owls’ “Vermont homecoming” comes on Feb. 15, 2023 when they are in Castleton’s Glenbrook Gym for a Little East Conference game.
Howe, a guard, is one of several freshmen and KSC coach Keith Boucher says the transition to the college game is not easy.
“I think the transition for a guard is harder because of the amount of pressure the college teams bring today,” Boucher said.
“I don’t care if you are from Vermont, Maine or any state in New England, it is a big jump.”
Boucher believes Burgess is ready to have a big year in the post.
“She came back in great shape. I think she realized that she needed to do that and I give her a lot of credit,” Boucher said.
“I am expecting big things from her.”
