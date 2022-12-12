Watching the Twinfield boys basketball team win the championship game of the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic on Saturday brought back memories.
It was way back in 1961 that I was huddled around a radio in my room in Proctor as a 14-year-old listening to the Division III state championship game boys high school basketball game between Marshfield-Plainfield Union and Pittsford High School.
It seems to me that Marshfield-Plainfield was just beginning to be called Twinfield back then.
The stakes could not have been higher for the Pittsford Panthers. The school was going to close in a few months, giving way to the new Otter Valley Union High School just up the road in Brandon.
The Panthers had never won a state title in any sport so this was a last shot at glory.
That was a reason to root for Pittsford but there were others. Every member of the starting five for the Panthers had lost a parent.
The radio brought all the magic that was happening at Middlebury College that day back to my bedroom and I was a big Pittsford Panther fan for a couple of hours.
They made the last shot at glory count, beating Marshfield-Plainfield 49-42.
What a wonderful going away present to the Pittsford fans before donning the blue and white of Otter Valley and making new memories.
Twinfield had made two previous appearances in the Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic but did not come home with the hardware.
This time they were successful.
It’s not quite like winning it all in your final opportunity ever like the Panthers, but the Abrahamson title was pretty sweet to the Trojans. You could tell that by the smiles and whoops during the trophy presentation.
Twinfield has also been very good to Castleton University basketball. Two of the very best to ever wear the Castleton green once wore the red and white of Twinfield — one on the men’s side and another on the women’s team.
Chad Copeland scored 1,283 points at Twinfield before coming to Castleton University and scoring 1,660 more from 20012 through 2017. He is fourth all-time in career points at Castleton. He also corralled 804 rebounds at Castleton and in the 2013-14 campaign blocked 25 shots.
Twinfield graduate Vanessa Powers was just as prolific for the Castleton women’s basketball team. She scored 1,049 points from 2009 through 2012 while grabbing 569 rebounds. She made 55.4% of her shots from the field during the 2010-11 season, the second best ever at CU to Michelle DuFour.
But there could be a debate over which was the best Vanessa to ever suit up at Twinfield.
During the two games of the 1989 Final Four at Barre Auditorium, Vanessa Khouri scored 75 points for the Trojans in leading them to the state championship with a 57-48 victory over Stowe in the final game.
That is the most points, boys or girls, scored over the two games in Division IV in the Final four at Barre Auditorium.
This year’s Twinfield team goes by Twinfield-Cabot and that was the name adorning their uniform at the Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic.
But Twinfield-Cabot coach Chris Hudson said his team has but one player from Cabot High School and the basketball team is still often referred to as Twinfield by many.
The only Twinfield game I ever covered that was not played in Proctor or Barre Auditorium was a boys playoff game between Cabot and Twinfield played at a neutral site.
The venue for that game was Hazen Union High School in Hardwick.
The most memorable part of the day was seeing legendary national NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier describing the game for his radio station WDEV at a small table set up in a corner of the gym.
It was only six days after I had watched him call the Daytona 500 to a national TV audience.
I asked him what it was like to be on a broadcast of two of Vermont’s tiniest high schools just after working at a race considered to be the Super Bowl of NASCAR.
He was quick with his answer, telling me that both audiences care about their event equally.
That told me everything I need to know about Squier who would later be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Marshfield-Plainfield. Twinfield. Twinfield-Cabot. No matter the name, the program has some special moments and players in its history and, off the athleticism and savvy displayed at the Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic, there is plenty ahead this season that will make Trojan fans proud.
