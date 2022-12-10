PROCTOR — The Proctor boys basketball team grew up a lot in one night, but taking home the trophy at the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic was the Twinfield Trojans.
The Trojans defeated Poultney 43-32 with an outstanding second half to collect their first trophy at the event in three tries.
Proctor did what they could not do on the first night of the tournament on Friday — protect a lead.
This time they played much sounder down the stretch, milking the clock and earning higher percentage shots to topple Twin Valley, 56-39.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Twinfield 43, Poultney 32
Twinfield coach Chris Hudson was not at all happy with his team's play on Friday in the 61-56 victory over Proctor. He didn't feel any better about their performance on Saturday when they trailed the Blue Devils 20-18 at the half.
"I told them it was a mirror image," Hudson said.
Fortunately for the Trojans, their second-half response was also a mirror image.
The Trojans forged a 32-27 lead by the third quarter and pulled away down the stretch.
When the Blue Devils had to switch from their zone to man defense, Hudson said it played right into his team's hands.
"We have always done better against man," Hudson said.
Poultney's Marcus Lewis had some big hoops just before halftime to send the Devils into the break on a high. He nailed two 3-point field goals and muscled inside for another hoop to help the Devils to their tenuous halftime lead.
Then, the complexion of the game changed. Freshman Tej Stewart drove the lane for a hoop that put the Trojans in front 22-20 and they never relinquished that lead.
Sam Russell led the Trojans with 17 points. Stewart added seven, grabbed some key rebounds and frequently kept the ball alive on the offensive rim.
Stewart hardly plays like a freshman. He was strong in all facets of the game and frequently set up teammates with crisp passes.
"He has played a lot of AAU basketball. He's a gym rat," Hudson said.
The Trojans came into the Almo Buggiani Gym on Friday with a lot of motivation playing against Proctor.
"It was nerve-racking because we lost to Proctor here last year and then we lost to them again in the playoffs," Twinfield senior TJ Bernatchy said.
Bernatchy said last year's twin losses to the Phantoms only steeled their resolve.
"We used it to our advantage," he said.
Bernatchy and Mele Gouge contributed six points apiece.
Lewis led the Blue Devils with 17 points. Wyatt Gillett and Peyton Book tossed in seven points each.
It was nice to be leaving Proctor with a 2-0 record but Hudson knows his team has some big tests coming up against Mid-Vermont Christian and Winooski.
"Sam Russell, Tej Stewart and Mele Gouge played really well tonight. They all played well. I am proud of every one of them," Hudson said.
Poultney coach Todd Montana felt the same about his 1-1 Blue Devils.
"We competed. I am really happy with what they did. We played really hard," Montana said.
"I give Twinfield a lot of credit."
The Devils host Mill River on Tuesday and make the short trip over to Whitehall on Saturday.
CONSOLATION
Proctor 56, TV 39
Proctor took the lead in the opening minute when Carter Crossmon knocked down a 3-point field goal and they never gave the lead back.
They won the first quarter with ease, 23-5, and took a 35-20 lead into halftime.
It gave Matt Parker his first varsity coaching victory.
Crossmon had 18 of his 29 points in the first half. He also connected on three 3-point field goals during those first 16 minutes.
Crossmon said the win was "very important" after the opening-season loss in the first round of the event on Friday.
"We should have beaten Twinfield," Crossmon said, noting the Phantoms did not play smart with the lead.
They turned that right around against Twin Valley.
"We played a lot better in the third and fourth quarter tonight," Crossmon said.
Parker said playing more disciplined basketball and playing according to the situation was a focus in the consolation game.
"I spent a lot of time watching tape (of Friday night's game) even at midnight," Parker said.
"We took care of the ball this time and cut our turnovers about in half.
"Twinfield did a great job of pressuring us in the first game and we are a young team."
Crossmon had 58 points in the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic, 29 on each night.
Matt Plucin followed with 10 points, Joel Denton and Isaac Parker added eight apiece and Chase Razanouski contributed six points in a addition to a lot of the heavy lifting on the boards.
Liam Wendel led the Wildcats with 13 points. Caleb Dupuis, the 6-foot-4 center, had 10 points and Brian Sullivan followed with eight.
Twin Valley coach Chris Brown said the Wildcats got a lot out of the tournament despite riding home with an 0-2 record.
"We competed," Brown said. "I was really happy with the effort."
The Wildcats' next hurdle is an imposing one. They will meet Mount St. Joseph in Green Mountain's tournament on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
NOTES: Four of the 10 players on Twinfield's roster are freshmen. ... Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton paid tribute to the late Proctor High coach and friend Wade Mitchell on Friday who recently passed away. A moment of silence was observed. ... Bob Abrahamson, the longtime teacher/coach/administrator at Proctor made the trophy presentation. .... Stewart exploded for 30 points in Twinfield's win on Friday. ... Noah Dornburgh had 20 points for Twin Valley on Friday.
