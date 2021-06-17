Many summer institutions were taken away last summer by COVID-19. From American Legion ball to the Shrine Game, the list went on and on.
With the region getting back to almost full normalcy, many of those yearly hallmarks are coming back. One of them makes its return on Saturday, the annual Hanover Lion’s “Byrne Cup” Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games.
The games pit the best senior lacrosse players from Vermont against the top players from New Hampshire. It’s the 28th boys game and the 25th girls game.
This year’s doubleheader takes place at Hanover High School in New Hampshire. The girls get going at 12:30 p.m. and the boys follow at 3 p.m.
A trio of Rutland High athletes were selected for the game. For the Raven girls, fresh off a trip to the Division I semifinals, midfielder/attacker Kendra Sabotka will put the final stamp on her standout high school lacrosse career before making her way to Division II Saint Anselm College in the fall. She’ll be following her sister Alyssa, a standout player at St. John Fisher.
In just three high school seasons, Kendra Sabotka scored more than 100 career goals.
Her teammate Jenna Sunderland, a defender, will join her on the Vermont girls team. Sunderland was a leader on a Rutland defense that held opponents under 10 goals in nine of 14 regular season contests.
Lindsey Booth, who just came off leading South Burlington to a second D-I title in a row, is another girl to watch. Hartford’s Zoe Pfeiffer is another 100-career goal scorer. She became the first Hurricanes player do reach that feat in program history.
Burr and Burton’s Lola Herzog was one of the best goalies in the state this year, playing for the one-loss Bulldogs. She can make up for miscues made in the defensive zone.
Bishop Guertin, Portsmouth and Derryfield were the New Hampshire girls lacrosse champions.
Bishop midfielder Lyndsay Hult and Derryfield midfielder Lucy Licata are in the Twin State game
The lone Rutland County player on the Vermont boys team is Joe Anderson. Anderson had a standout year for the Rutland boys lacrosse team, whether it be putting the ball in the back of the net or dishing it off to teammates. He was recently named a Southern Vermont League first-team all-star.
Eight-time defending state champion CVU rightfully has a big group heading to Saturday’s game with five players on the boys team.
Division II champion Harwood captain Sawyer Simmons is on the team, along with teammate Gavin Thompson. The Highlanders made their fourth straight trip to the state championship.
Fellow central Vermont state champion Montpelier has Quinn Mills, a lethal scorer, on the team. The Solons won their first title since 2000 this year. Spaulding’s Aiden Blouin is also on the team. The Tide were the No. 3 seed in the Division II tournament.
Bishop Guertin, Portsmouth and Trinity were the state champions in New Hampshire boys lacrosse.
Bishop Guertin has seven players on the New Hampshire Twin State team.
Throughout the last handful of years, the Granite State has gotten the better of their western neighbors, but Vermont has had its triumphs.
Let’s take a look back at the last five end of the year games held between Vermont and New Hampshire.
2015: The Vermont boys won their game in dramatic fashion, besting New Hampshire 15-14. South Burlington’s Cam Notting played hero that day, scoring the game-winner with 24 seconds left. Notting had three goals. Rutland’s Chase Wright scored twice as Vermont snapped a losing streak.
The Vermont girls didn’t fare as well, losing 21-9. Michelle Bolger, Clancy Ferrand and Emily Kiernan all had two goals for Vermont.
2016: The Granite State boys got their revenge a year later, winning 24-19. Connor Balestra, David Boerman, Jackson Hounchell, Max Pagnucco, Matt Palmer and Dylan Schaefer had two goals apiece for Vermont in the losing effort.
The Vermont girls struggled once again in 2016, losing 24-9. Jillian Gibbs was the lone Vermonter with multiple goals.
2017: The Green Mountain State girls had one of their best showings over the last decade in 2017. Vermont still came up on the losing end, but only by three, 14-11. Southern Vermont players were standouts that day. Burr and Burton’s Lydia Morgantini had three goals, Mount Anthony’s Brianna Zipprich had two goals and MAU’s Emily Altland had four assists to go with a goal.
New Hampshire won its second boys game in a row in 2017, bettering Vermont 26-14. BBA’s Carter Vickers led the way for the losing side with four goals.
2018: The Vermont girls played the closer of the two games in 2018, falling 17-10. BBA standout Shayla Heekin, who had 187 high school goals and well over 200 career points led Vermont with four goals that day.
Hunter Wimble, from Harwood, had two goals for the Vermont boys in a 19-7 loss to New Hampshire.
2019: The Vermont boys snapped the three-game skid in 2019 in emphatic fashion, winning 21-5. BBA’s Jake Baker led the team with five goals. Otter Valley’s Hayden Gallo and Alec Stevens and Rutland’s Conner Ladabouche had strong games as well.
New Hampshire won going away in the girls game, 23-8. Rutland’s Francie Ettori had a goal and assist.
TRACK AND FIELD
Purrier preps for Olympics
EUGENE, Ore. — Vermont native Elle Purrier St. Pierre is looking to lock up a spot on the United States women’s track and field team for the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Purrier is set to compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, beginning on Friday in Eugene, Oregon, aiming to qualify for the 1500-meter run in Tokyo.
Friday is the first round of competition in the women’s 1500, starting at 7:03 p.m. EST. The semifinals are set for Saturday at 9:40 p.m. and the finals are on Monday 8:05 p.m.
The Richford High alumna must finish in the top three to lock up a spot on the Olympic team.
The events will be aired on NBC’s family of networks.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SB 17, BFA-St. Albans 6
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The No. 2 seed South Burlington girls lacrosse team locked up its second consecutive Division I state championship, besting No. 4 BFA-St. Albans 17-6 on Wednesday.
The Wolves were in control throughout and took an 8-3 lead into the half. They continued to tack on goals throughout the second half to beat the Comets going away.
South Burlington finished its championship season with a 15-2 record.
