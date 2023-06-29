N. Woodstock, N.H. — White Mountain Motorsports Park officials expect fireworks on the track to be just as colorful and explosive as those above the track on Saturday for the second round of the Central Asphalt Paving Flying Tiger Triple Crown.
Along with the Tigers, a full card of racing will also be included in the annual Independence Day Spectacular with the famous Fireworks Show to round out the evening.
After sweeping all the Fisher Auto Parts Flying Tiger events so far in 2023, Brandon Gray has a target on his back. John Donahue has stared at Gray’s Bargain Building Products back bumper the last few weeks and one can imagine that the Irish temperament may take hold on Saturday.
Equally standing on the outside looking in is West Burke’s Colin Cornell who is looking for the top spot after tackling both Thunder Road and White Mountain in recent weeks. Invaders Jason Woodard, Logan Powers, Cam Gadue and Shane Sicard will also look to shake things up on Saturday for Round #2 of the Central Asphalt Paving Triple Crown.
After a spectacular showing on Sunday for their annual special, the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Minis are ready to settle back into their usual 25-lap sprint. After being knocked out of Victory Lane, point leader Kristian Switser is looking to return to the top after defending champion Chris Moulton gained on the point standings with a strong third-place finish. Tyler Thompson, Scott Senecal and Todd Derrington are among those looking to continue their strong runs from Sunday with winner Anthony Gavell looking to make it two-for-two on the White Mountain highbanks.
The Foley Oil & Propane Late Models continue to be led by youth movement top-gun Kasey Beattie while veterans Quinny Welch, Stacy Cahoon and Mike Jurkowski trail the youngster. Certainly not a run-away, the veterans have plenty of time to catch up to Beattie but the 45NH is the only Late Model to finish in the top-10 in all four races this season, speaking to the consistency of the Creative Counters team.
The Dad’s 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Division is also back in action for the Independence Day Spectacular. So far, three different youngsters have taken the checkered flag to victory lane in as many events with each lap adding to the seat time experience for these future champions. Perhaps it’s Kylee Potter’s, Walker Fitch’s or MacKenzi Sicard’s turn to grace White Mountain victory lane for the first time this Saturday.
Post Time is set for 6 p.m.