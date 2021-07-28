ESSEX — The 20th annual Travis Roy Foundation WIFFLE Ball Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 13-15 in Essex.
The 32-team tourney nicknamed the ‘Best Weekend of The Year’ will take place at Little Fenway, Little Wrigley and Little Field of Dreams, quarter-scale replicas of the three iconic ballparks. The event is open to the public and admission is free.
Last year’s event, held virtually, raised just over $372,000 after the 2019 tourney brought in a record $757,307 to bring the 19-year total to over $6.4 million dollars.
The ambitious fundraising goal for this year is $1 million. All proceeds have benefited the foundation founded by Roy, the former Boston University hockey player, and his family who spend each summer in nearby Malletts Bay on Lake Champlain. The foundation benefits people and families affected by spinal cord injuries.
The 2021 tournament will be the final WIFFLE ball tournament sponsored by the Travis Roy Foundation.
The foundation’s trustees and the Roy family, backed by the wishes of Roy, who passed away at age 45 last October, will continue to reach for Travis’s goals when he started the foundation after his accident 25 years ago.
Upon his passing, Roy wanted to endow programs that would have a lasting impact on people who suffered spinal cord injuries, and he wanted the Travis Roy Foundation to exit their active involvement in fundraising (all other annual TRF events will be held through April 2022).
The Travis Roy Foundation’s unique Quality of Life Grant Program continues and it’s medical research commitments, focusing on finding independence for those living with paralysis, will be met. Travis’s life work, his passion and purpose, will carry on.
“What started as a mission to create fun, has grown into a multi-generational WIFFLE ball family made of love, laughter, and generosity,” said Pat O’Connor, the tournament’s founder in 2002 and the longtime director, in a press release.
“We are proud of the generous support for Travis’s foundation and will treasure the memories forever.”
The event steering committee also expresses its gratitude to serve the foundation alongside the late Roy and his family over the past two decades, and it offers thanks to all who have volunteered or attended the tourney, and those who donated to the great cause.
The tournament opens at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 with opening ceremonies at Little Fenway with the annual Celebrities-Sponsor game at 5:30 p.m. The list of celebrities will be announced closer to the tournament.
Friday night also features games at all three field starting at 6 p.m.
In addition to a full slate of action, Saturday features the annual Money Count Ceremony at 2:30 p.m. and the tournament runs through Sunday capped by the playoffs and championship game on Sunday afternoon.
The 32 teams are filled for the tourney but in addition to the action on the field, many other events will be held throughout the weekend including a silent auction, many raffles, great food, a free kid’s WIFFLE ball game. Also on Saturday are a pair of Scooter’s Pretzels Home Run Derbies that are open to the public for a donation.
LEGION BASEBALL
Essex tops Rutland
ESSEX — Essex Post 31 began its American Legion playoff journey Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Rutland Post 91 Essex at Essex High School.
Essex entered the tourney after scoring 139 runs in league games throughout the regular season.
Rutland pitcher Fraser Pierpont did a solid job of keeping Post 91 at bay during the opening innings. Essex scored single runs in the second and fourth after scoring on an error and a double. Pierpont went six innings and struck out four, allowing four hits and two walks.
Rutland’s offense struggled throughout the contest. Jonah Boyea had both of Post 31’s hits. Mount Mansfield product Ben Powell started for Post 91 and struck out 11, allowing a hit in six innings of work. Post 31 struck out 14 times as a whole.
The tournament is double elimination, so No. 4 seed Rutland will be at Manchester Union Underground on Thursday at 5 p.m with the loser being eliminated and the winner moving on to Friday. No. 2 seed Manchester lost its opening game against No. 3 Franklin County Post 1 6-5 on Wednesday at Dana Thompson Recreation Park.
Franklin jumped out to a 3-0, but Manchester battled back to take the lead on a Coleman Reece hit. Manchester added another run, before Post 1 grabbed the lead with three runs in the seventh and held on for the win.
With their wins, Essex and Franklin lock up a spot in the weekend portion of the tournament being held at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field beginning on Friday. Post 91 and Post 1 will play on Thursday at 5 p.m. to decide matchups for Friday.
In other Legion tournament action, No. 1 seed Brattleboro Post 5 beat the No. 4 seed Colchester Cannons 8-0 in a continuation of a game started on Tuesday. The No. 2 seed South Burlington Wildcats beat No. 3 seed White River Junction Post 84 8-7.
Brattleboro and South Burlington lock up spots in the weekend portion of the tournament and will play on Thursday in Dummerston to decide matchups for Friday. White River Junction and Colchester play on Thursday in an elimination game.
GOLF
Junior Stroke Play
MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Golf Association Junior Tour is holding its Stroke Play Championship on Thursday and Friday at Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
A pair of golfers who call the Middlebury course home are coming off Match Play championships last week and would love to add some more hardware to their summer collection.
Siblings Mia and Lucas Politano, both of Ralph Myhre, won the girls 15-18 and boys 10-14 Match Play titles respectively at Kwiniaska. Barton’s Jackson King and Lakeside’s Rylee Makay were the other two champions last week.
Both Politanos, along with their brother Thomas, are in the field this week, as is King.
Division I team state champions from CVU, Cameron Saia, Alex Leonard and Kyle Rexford, are competing. D-I boys medalist Austin Giroux, D-I girls medalist Kaylie Porter and D-II boys medalist Harrison Digangi are also in the field.
Opening round tee times for the Stroke Play Championship are:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.