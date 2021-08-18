Craftsbury TNR

5K Trail Run Results

1. Samuel Brunnette 21:02.7
2. Adrian Owens 24:53.1
3. Kaitlynn Miller 25:49.5
4. Emma Podolin 26:06
5. Eric Remick 26:06.4
6. Matt Moody 27:16
7. Josh Gould 27:19.4
8. Cydney Terrone 29:50.4
9. Jessica Bolduc 30:22.6
10. Caroline Lawlor 31:26.1
11. Aemilia Terrone 33:58.6
12. Alyssa Krebs 34:18.7
13. Paula Davidson 35:17.7
14. John Brodhead 47:11.5
15. Gina Campoli 49:51.4

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.