Trail running results Aug 18, 2022

Craftsbury Tuesday NightTrail Run Results
1. Luke Tilton 20 M 21:43.7
2. Maxfield English 46 M 21:46.9
3. George Lawton 22 M 22:08.8
4. Ethan Dreissigacker 30 M 23:20.2
5. Annie Herring 19 F 23:44.5
6. Adrian Owens 54 M 23:59.4
7. Kaitlyn Miller 31 F 24:38.7
8. Hallie Grossman 29 F 24:50.5
9. Steven Sparks 22 M 24:51.3
10. Eric Remick 51 M 25:08.1
11. Matthew Moody 54 M 25:13.1
12. Meena Baher 19 F 25:22.2
13. Evan Albers 21 M 25:47.4
14. Rose Modry 43 F 26:01.5
15. Stephen Roche 30 M 26:03
16. Jay Olson 22 M 26:54.5
17. Josh Gould 43 M 27:08.3
18. Emma Pedolin 31 F 27:09.6
19. Willem Drescher 22 M 27:55.5
20. Krystal Melendez 29 F 29:52
21. Sean Mack 37 M 29:55.2
22. Dana Weneck 47 M 31:04.4
23. Caroline Lawlor 27 F 31:25.3
24. Paula Davidson 53 F 31:46.4
25. Dennis Casey 64 M 36:35.6
26. Alyssa Krebs 45 F 37:20.3
27. Linda Ramsdell 58 F 38:09.5
