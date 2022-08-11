Eric Remick
Racer Erik Remick charges toward the finish line during a Tuesday Night Race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.

 Photo by James Biggam

TRAIL RUNNING RESULTS

CRAFTSBURY TNR #10

Place Name Age G. Time

1. Ollie Burruss 36 M 19:59.2
2. Maxfield English 46 M 21:30.6
3. Susan Dunklee 36 F 22:41.9
4. Kaitlynn Miller 31 F 23:31.4
5. Hallie Grossman 29 F 23:46.9
6. Matthew Moody 54 M 23:49.9
7. Ella McEntee 15 F 23:58.8
8. Eric Remick 51 M 24:00.8
9. Colin Kurtz 13 M 24:56.4
10. Stig Linck 12 M 24:58.8
11. Rose Modry 43 F 25:12.2
12. Mark Isselhardt 46 M 25:19.9
13. Robert Linck 42 M 25:36.3
14. Jackson R-G 14 M 25:39.3
15. Clare Salerno 26 F 26:09.8
16. Jake Anderson 18 M 26:35.1
17. Josh Gould 43 M 26:39.5
18. Reagan Weneck 15 F 27:33.6
19. Ava Weneck 16 F 27:34.6
20. Spencer Weneck 47 M 27:45
21. Aemilia Terrone 11 F 27:47.3
22. Nolan Kurtz 11 M 28:28.8
23. Caroline Lawlor 27 F 29:55.4
24. Jessica Bolduc 46 F 30:17.1
25. Currie Meyer 52 F 31:02.7
26. Colleen Leonard 50 F 31:03.7
27. Field Rogers 29 F 31:40.1
28. Paula Davidson 53 F 31:42.8
29. Ann Bushey 64 F 32:24.4
30. Elizabeth Lovett 33 F 33:54
31. Davide Nesa 36 M 33:57.8
32. Ruthie Pedolin 6 F 35:19.3
33. Alyssa Krebs 45 F 38:21
34. Laura Medalie 60 F 38:21.8
35. Linda Ramsdell 58 F 38:22.5

