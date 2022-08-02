Barre Town Forest, Websterville July 30, 2022
1 Ben Taska 32 M Barre 20:30 2 Charlie Lang 21 M Norwich 20:43 3 Nicholas Kidder 16 M Williamstown 20:51 4 Seth Jackson 32 M Berlin 21:52 5 Sam Grant 32 M Burlington 23:57 6 Shawn Gardner 59 M Dallas TX 23:59 7 Mack Gardner-Morse 61 M Calais 24:52 8 Jim Flint 62 M West Rutland 25:24 9 Eric Spencer 31 M Montpelier 25:39 10 Peter Luyckx 50 M Montpelier 26:07 11 Kimberly Caldwell 32 F Northfield 26:15 12 Matthew Caldwell 33 M Northfield 26:34 13 Robin Jackson 32 F Berlin 27:10 14 Cris Cote 59 M Essex Jct. 28:01 15 Eduardo Angulo 46 M Hancock 28:39 16 Taryn Colonnese 30 F Williamstown 29:23 17 Blake Magner 35 M Barre 29:53 18 Richard Wiswall 64 M Plainfield 30:03 19 Ted Barnett 33 M Williamstown 30:05 2 Matt Francis 33 M Winooski 30:26 21 Thomas Hogeboom 71 M Hardwick 30:33 22 Freya Aebi 11 F Corinth 31:13 23 Riley Kidder 13 M Williamstown 31:32 24 Donna Smyers 64 F Adamant 31:49 25 Ann Bushey 64 F Montpelier 31:50 26 Fabienne Pattison 61 F Barre 32:41 27 Darrel Lasell 64 M Williamstown 32:48 28 Colby Lynch 47 F Barre 32:54 29 Kimberly Tillotson 39 F Williamstown 33:31 30 Emily Wivell 33 F Barre 33:33 31 Billie Holzer 41 F Moccasin MT 33:58 32 Judy Buchanan 50 F E. Montpelier 34:44 33 Alex Hilliard 32 N Poultney 34:53 34 Hollie Friot 43 F Worcester 36:57 35 Laurel Marshia 20 F Burlington 37:38 36 Kevin Marshia 47 M Chelsea 37:39 37 Ethan Marshia 18 M Chelsea 37:40 38 Nicholas Berner 31 M Corinth 37:53 39 Jade Aebi 51 F Corinth 37:56 40 Ashleen Buchanan 31 F Corinth 37:56 41 Evonne Cho 41 F Montpelier 37:58 42 Maria Gigliello 24 F Saint Johnsbury 38:33 43 Samuel Smith 26 M Saint Johnsbury 38:33 44 Kristina Dudenhoeff 39 F Wilmington NC 40:37 45 Emily Lourie 38 F Barre 42:05 46 Leigh Martin 37 F Montpelier 42:25 47 Gary Furlong 68 M Milton 42:48 48 Kristopher Kingsbury 37 M Topsham 43:47 49 Lana Kingsbury 5 F Topsham 43:47 50 Cheryl Lasell 62 F Williamstown 46:25 51 Amy Arsenault 53 F New London NH 48:23 52 Kim Woolson 57 F New London NH 48:23 53 Amy Miller 52 F Middlesex 49:56 54 Kim LaCount 56 F Waterbury 50:53 55 Shannon Lasell 41 M Williamstown 54:42 56 Chris Riddell 49 M Barre 55:16 57 Athena Kyprios 7 F Corinth 1:02:15 58 Alexander Kyprios 21 M Corinth 1:02:21 59 Sam Berner 29 M Corinth 1:02:22 60 Maryellen Copping 53 F Barre 1:03:24 61 Jaime Gadwah 45 F Waterford 1:03:24 62 Savannah Blondin 32 F Chelsea 1:06:31 63 Heather Funk 37 F Williamstown 1:06:32
