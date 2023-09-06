Following a busy Labor Day weekend at Thunder Road, local drivers will return to action later this week for the rain-delayed Super Friday.
The all-new Street Stock Triple Crown Series will finally produce a championship as the track championship season continues to heat up with just two final events on tap. Wolcott’s Kyle Gravel holds a three-point lead in the Triple Crown standings over Trevor Jaques and Dean Switser Jr., with Switser also chasing his second consecutive four-cylinder track championship.
There was quite a bit of rough luck for points leaders James Dopp and Cam Powers during Sunday’s action, which tightened up the championship standings to bring Switser, Jaques and Kyle MacAskill into the title conversation. On Friday there will be a $500 check waving on the finish line for the top driver, and it’s likely that anything can happen in the ultra-competitive division.
The top five racers in the Late Model points remain separated by just 25 points heading into Friday’s $1,500-to-win showdown. Milton veteran Scott Dragon recorded his fourth win last Friday, propelling him to the top of the standings as he looks to earn his third King of the Road title to join Chuck Beede, Phil Scott, Cris Michaud, Derrick O’Donnell and Jason Corliss on the all-time list.
Last week Dragon was joined by runner-up Stephen Donahue, Justin Prescott, Darrell Morin and Stephen Martin in the top-five of the final results. Dragon grabbed the lead on lap 26 before powering away from Donahue and Prescott as fellow championship chasers Marcel Gravel, Nick Sweet, Cody Blake and Kaiden Fisher remained mired in traffic. Dragon (903 points) is trailed in the standings by Gravel (889), Donahue (887), Christopher Pelkey (879), Fisher (878), Blake (868) and Sweet (864).
Colchester’s Sam Caron continues to lead the Flying Tiger standings, though he has some company. The defending champion is still searching for his first win of the season and would love to steal away the $1,000 winner’s prize Friday. Brandon Gray continues to consistently earn top-5 and top-10 results, while Jason Pelkey and Kyle Streeter are both 25 points behind Caron.
The Road Warriors will also compete after producing 11 different winners this season. Post time for Friday’s racing action is 7 p.m.