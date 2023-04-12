TRACK AND FIELD MEET
AT LYNDON
APRIL 11, 2023
BOYS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. Angelito Bates 12.50 Spaulding 2. Seth Almand 12.59 Spaulding 3. Aiden McKenzie 12.78 Lyndon 4. Kleo Bridge 12.81 Montpelier 5. Lucas Mansfield 13.03 Montpelier 6. Adler Lahar 13.13 Lake Region
200 Meters
1. Angelito Bates 25.60 Spaulding 2. Seth Almand 25.84 Spaulding 3. Jeffrey Coe 26.32 Lake Region 4. Aiden McKenzie 26.57 Lyndon 5. Kleo Bridge 26.67 Montpelier 6. Joshua Koch 26.77 Montpelier
400 Meters
1. Adler Lahar 57.49 Lake Region 2. Thomas Hinton 58.10 Lake Region 3. Angelito Bates 58.12 Spaulding 4. Steven Supan 59.18 Montpelier 5. Benjamin Wetherell 59.25 Montpelier 6. Tristan Blay 1:00.11 Lake Region
800 Meters
1. Noah Rivera 2:07.06 Montpelier 2. Nick Kidder 2:14.25 Spaulding 3. Cameron Cook 2:18.80 Montpelier 4. Dylan Bacon 2:23.56 Montpelier 5. Oliver Laxer 2:23.99 Montpelier 6. Caleb Rockcastle 2:31.49 Montpelier
1500 Meters
1. Avery Smart 4:24.82 Montpelier 2. Nick Kidder 4:27.25 Spaulding 3. Ezra Merrill-Triplett 4:43.96 Montpelier 4. Jay Borland 4:44.40 Montpelier 5. Samuel Brondyke 4:56.99 Montpelier 6. Benjamin Kraus 5:08.90 Lyndon
3000 Meters
1. Avery Smart 9:33.06 Montpelier 2. Jay Borland 9:58.40 Montpelier 3. Ezra Merrill-Triplett 9:58.42 Montpelier 4. Samuel Brondyke 10:37.85 Montpelier 5. Chase Ehrlich 10:59.15 Montpelier 6. Benjamin Kraus 11:38.91 Lyndon
110m Hurdles
1. Logan Perry 20.79 Lyndon
300m Hurdles
1. Steven Supan 48.97 Montpelier 2. Logan Perry 48.99 Lyndon 3. Cameron Cook 49.37 Montpelier 4. Ezra Merrill-Triplett 51.06 Montpelier
4x100 Relay
1. Montpelier 49.59 2. Spaulding 50.69 3. Lyndon 1:00.07
4x400 Relay
1. Montpelier 3:50.22 2. Lake Region 4:03.45 3. Montpelier 4:05.67
4x800 Relay
1. Montpelier 9:07.54 2. Montpelier 9:51.67 3. Lyndon 11:32.42
GIRLS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. Isabella Hanover 14.55 Lake Region 2. Madison Ashford 14.66 Spaulding 3. Estherline Carlson 14.85 Montpelier 4. Ruby Connell 14.87 Montpelier 5. Madison Bowman 14.88 Lake Region 6. Clare Pritchard 14.96 Montpelier
200 Meters
1. Isabella Hanover 30.28 Lake Region 2. Ruby Connell 30.76 Montpelier 3. Nevaeh McCaffrey 31.35 Lake Region 4. Izzy Groff 32.01 Lake Region 5. Elizabeth Toborg 32.61 Spaulding 6. Camille Edger 32.65 Montpelier
400 Meters
1. Macey Mawhinney 1:08.00 Lyndon 2. Heather Alexander 1:10.55 Lake Region 3 Miriam Serota Winston 1:12.99 Montpelier 4. Leyla Milak 1:13.12 Montpelier 5. Chen-Chen MacVicar 1:13.23 Montpelier 6. Estherline Carlson 1:13.40 Montpelier
800 Meters
1. Fayina Martin 2:58.98 Montpelier 2. Hannah Badertscher 3:01.52 Lake Region 3. Macey Mawhinney 3:16.03 Lyndon 4. Ava Carbonneau 3:16.32 Lake Region 5. Natalie Webster 3:18.55 Lyndon 6. Charlie Edlund 3:21.04 Lake Region
1500 Meters
1. Anja Rand 5:37.42 Montpelier 2. Margaret Voisin 5:50.50 Montpelier 3. Samantha Hensel 5:53.30 Lyndon 4. Caitlin Peacock 6:02.62 Spaulding 5. Sara McGill 6:11.70 Montpelier 6. Una Colby 6:30.97 Lyndon
100m Hurdles
1. Hannah Badertscher 19.79 Lake Region 2. Chen-Chen MacVicar 20.75 Montpelier 3. Natalie Rowell 21.70 Lake Region 4. Ellen Wambui 21.71 Lake Region 5. Alida Apgar 22.74 Lyndon 6. Rita Martin 22.80 Lyndon
300m Hurdles
1. Makenzie Moore 1:11.81 Spaulding
4x100 Relay
1. Montpelier 57.81 2. Lake Region 57.84 3. Spaulding 1:04.08
4x400 Relay
1. Lake Region 4:56.26 2. Montpelier 5:09.00 3. Lyndon 5:17.16
4x800 Relay
1. Montpelier 11:21.91 2. Lyndon 13:37.10
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Montpelier 181 2. Spaulding 66 3. Lake Region 51 4. Lyndon 49
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
