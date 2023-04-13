TRACK AND FIELD RESULTS
AT MOUNT MANSFIELD
100 Meters
1. Avery Gilbert 11.65 Mt. Mansfield 2. Henry Riley 11.72 Peoples 3. Kenique Josephs 11.74 Peoples 4. Rowan McClain 12.04 Peoples 5. Oliver Cohen 12.14 Mt. Mansfield 6. Tzedek Fishman 12.18 Harwood
200 Meters
1. Kenique Josephs 23.62 Peoples 2. Henry Riley 24.12 Peoples 3. Davian Coy 24.87 Richford 4. Devin Schlegel 25.26 Milton 5. Brody Wells 25.29 Enosburg 6. Asa Dodd 25.49 Mt. Mansfield
400 Meters
1. Sawyer Beck 54.33 Peoples 2. Avery Gilbert 55.10 Mt. Mansfield 3. Cyrus Goetze 55.85 Mt. Mansfield 4. Tzedek Fishman 56.97 Harwood 5. Myles Marcoux 58.93 Peoples 6. Daniel Manning 1:00.29 Peoples
800 Meters
1. Owen Bradeen 2:17.82 Mt. Mansfield 2. Brock Katz 2:24.65 Mt. Mansfield 3. Daniel Manning 2:26.19 Peoples 4. Samson Berlin 2:26.32 Peoples 5. Hayden Gilbert 2:31.68 Mt. Mansfield 6. Jack Levine 2:33.68 Peoples
1500 Meters
1. John Viens 4:31.24 Richford 2. Gavin Jacobs 4:35.99 Mt. Mansfield 3. Milo Page 4:45.63 Mt. Mansfield 4. Enzo DeLena 4:55.20 Peoples 5. Ethan Choularton 4:56.77 Peoples 6. Charlie Rixon 4:58.47 Mt. Mansfield
110m Hurdles
1. Ethan Kirkpatrick 19.13 Richford 2. Alexander Paquette 21.09 Enosburg
300m Hurdles
1. Ivan Buczek 44.29 Peoples 2. Oliver Cohen 45.95 Mt. Mansfield 3. Ethan Kirkpatrick 47.11 Richford 4. Asa Dodd 47.42 Mt. Mansfield 5. Keith Noyes 50.63 Enosburg 6. Bennie Wolfe 55.47 Enosburg
4x100 Relay
1.Mt Mansfield 47.68 Nikolas Ayrapetian-Floyd, Paddy Norcross, Cyrus Goetze, Raf Campanile 2. Peoples 48.21 Ivan Buczek, Henry Riley, Grant Schleupner, Rowan McClain 3. Enosburg 51.08 Brody Wells, Keith Noyes, Alexander Paquette, Landon Paulson
4x400 Relay
1. Peoples 3:51.02 Sawyer Beck, Ivan Buczek, Rupeni Mara, Rowan McClain 2. Mt Mansfield 4:03.39 Gavin Jacobs, Owen Bradeen, Charlie Rixon, Brock Katz 3. Peoples 4:13.00 Enzo DeLena, Daniel Manning, Liam Nichols, Myles Marcoux
4x800 Relay
1. Peoples 9:35.99 Samson Berlin, Ethan Choularton, Enzo DeLena, Jack Levine 2. Richford 10:30.24 Oliver Pike, Silas Martin, Wyatt Chagnon, John Viens
Shot Put
1. Jordan D’Amico 39’ 7.25 Mt. Mansfield 2. Joe Ward 36’ 7 Peoples 3. Owen Ackerman 35’ 10.5 Mt. Mansfield 4. Hayden Smith 34’ 2.75 Peoples 5. Davian Coy 33’ 6.5 Richford 6. Jacob Laird 31’ 4 Mt. Mansfield
Discus
1. Jordan D’Amico 97’ 5 Mt. Mansfield 2. Owen Ackerman 96’ 1 Mt. Mansfield 3. Hayden Smith 95’ 6 Peoples 4. Ezra McDonald 93’ 0 Peoples 5. Joe Ward 88’ 4 Peoples 6. Devin Schlegel 83’ 10 Milton
Javelin
1. Oliver Cohen 138’ 2 Mt. Mansfield 2. Landon Paulson 113’ 1 Enosburg 3. Tegan Darrow 107’ 3 Peoples 4. Carson Steinhour 106’ 8 Richford 5. Micah Niles Racusin 105’ 10 Peoples 6. Oliver Pike 102’ 5 Richford
High Jump
1. Myles Marcoux 5’ 6 Peoples 2. Sawyer Beck 5’ 6 Peoples 3. Hunter Bove 5’ 2 Harwood 4. Chadwick Jewett 5’ 0 Enosburg 5. Keith Noyes 4’ 10 Enosburg 6. Rupeni Mara 4’ 10 Peoples
Pole Vault
1. Raf Campanile 12’ 6 Mt. Mansfield 2. Owen Moriarty 11’ 6 Mt. Mansfield 3. Oliver Cohen 9’ 6 Mt. Mansfield
Long Jump
1. Raf Campanile 19’ 4.5 Mt. Mansfield 2. Jacob Brisbin 17’ 8.75 Mt. Mansfield 3. Grady Tacy-Munroe 17’ 6.7 Mt. Mansfield 4. Keith Noyes 17’ 5 Enosburg 5. Max Kuhnle 17’ 4 Peoples 6. Kenique Josephs 16’ 11 Peoples
Triple Jump
1. Henry Riley 38’ 6 Peoples 2. Oliver Pike 32’ 1.25 Richford 3. Jacob Fougere 31’ 4.5 Peoples 4. Carson Steinhour 29’ 10.5 Richford
GIRLS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. Chloe DeJong 13.15 Mt. Mansfield 2. Sarah Hailey 13.17 Peoples 3. Olivia Thomas 13.44 Milton 4. Mallory Chicoine 13.62 Mt. Mansfield 5. Sadie Baranyay 13.75 Peoples 6. Lucy Nigro 13.76 Peoples
200 Meters
1. Sarah Hailey 28.27 Peoples 2. Ellie Zimmerman 29.09 Peoples 3. Lucy Nigro 29.68 Peoples 4. Brooke Hailey 29.79 Peoples 5. Morgan Reeve 30.53 Peoples 6. Sage Norsworthy 30.68 Peoples
400 Meters
1. Finley Barker 1:01.04 Mt. Mansfield 2. Sofia Randall 1:06.64 Mt. Mansfield 3. Maddi Doyle 1:06.67 Mt. Mansfield 4. Brooke Hailey 1:08.05 Peoples 5. Adele Marcoux 1:09.83 Peoples 6. Grace Hodgdon 1:10.37 Mt. Mansfield
800 Meters
1. Tess Drury 2:39.29 Mt. Mansfield 2. Lydia Matson 2:50.68 Peoples 3. Hattie Mitchell 2:51.83 Peoples 4. Celia Wing 2:52.92 Harwood 5. Becca Hall 2:59.20 Mt. Mansfield 6. Tessa Jernigan 3:02.33 Harwood
1500 Meters
1. Tess Drury 5:06.24 Mt. Mansfield 2. Charlie Flint 5:22.04 Harwood 3. Ella McEntee 5:25.03 Mt. Mansfield 4. Tessa Jernigan 5:26.52 Harwood 5. Hattie Mitchell 5:39.48 Peoples 6. Heidi Haraldsen 5:41.44 Harwood
3000 Meters
1. Charlie Flint 11:50.86 Harwood 2. Tessa Jernigan 12:10.24 Harwood 3. Heidi Haraldsen 13:00.47 Harwood 4. Hazel Pesci 13:01.99 Mt. Mansfield 5. Vanessa Tessier 16:04.91 Richford
100m Hurdles
1. Isabella Tomasi 18.96 Milton 2. Marketa Pittinaro 20.51 Peoples 3. Alura Fix 20.79 Enosburg 4. Ainsley Charbonneau 24.78 Milton
300m Hurdles
1. Ellie Zimmerman 53.09 Peoples 2. Sarah Hailey 54.95 Peoples 3. Emilia Marron 56.23 Peoples 4. Orly Bryan 58.48 Peoples 5. Sage Norsworthy 59.11 Peoples 6. Ella McEntee 1:00.91 Mt. Mansfield
4x100 Relay
1. Peoples 4.20 Ellie Zimmerman, Sadie Baranyay, Lucy Nigro, Katie Prive 2. Mt Mansfield 54.49 Fiona Stotz, Mallory Chicoine, Chloe DeJong, Eva DeJong 3. Milton 59.48 Ainsley Charbonneau, Hope Gunning, Isabella Tomasi, Olivia Thomas
4x400 Relay
1. Mt Mansfield 4:34.97 Finley Barker, Grace Hodgdon, Maddi Doyle, Sofia Randall 2. Peoples 4:36.31 Sophie Beck, Adele Marcoux, Katie Prive, Emilia Marron 3. Mt Mansfield 5:15.23 Avery Wood, Lena Haggerty, Ella Compo, Becca Hall
4x800 Relay
1. Peoples 11:34.52 Abrie Howe, Lydia Matson, Hattie Mitchell, Gabrielle Schaffer 2. Richford 13:56.52 Clohee Daniel, Katelyn Kirkpatrick, Natalie Perrault, Vanessa Tessier
Shot Put
1. Samantha Alexander 30’ 5.75 Mt. Mansfield 2. Hannah Cleary 30’ 2.75 Peoples 3. Elliot Irish 28’ 2.75 Richford 4. Victoria Bowen 23’ 6.25 Richford 5. Ariana Keene 23’ 6 Peoples 6. Abby Curry 22’ 11.75 Mt. Mansfield
Discus
1. Samantha Alexander 127’ 0 Mt. Mansfield 2. Ariana Keene 87’ 8 Peoples 3. Hannah Cleary 78’ 5 Peoples 4. Apple Maddox 66’ 6 Enosburg 5. Ella McAllister 62’ 4 Peoples 6. River Wheeler 61’ 2 Richford
Javelin
1. Ariana Keene 95’ 0 Peoples 2. Hannah Cleary 68’ 10 Peoples 2. Alura Fix 68’ 10 Enosburg 4. Samantha Alexander 64’ 1 Mt. Mansfield 5. Nora Hedman 55’ 11 Milton 6. River Wheeler 52’ 10 Richford
High Jump
1. Katie Prive 4’ 6 Peoples 2. Sophie Beck 4’ 4 Peoples 3. Marketa Pittinaro 4’ 4 Peoples 4. Izzy Shamp 4’ 2 Mt. Mansfield 5. Tanner Gregory 4’ 0 Peoples 6. Hannah Cleary 3’ 10 Peoples
Pole Vault
1. Lila Brillhart 7’ 0 Mt. Mansfield 2. Nora Hedman 6’ 6 Milton 3. Jada Dostal 6’ 6 Mt. Mansfield 4. Megan Schmidt 6’ 0 Milton
Long Jump
1. Olivia Thomas 15’ 0.75 Milton 2. Mallory Chicoine 14’ 9.5 Mt. Mansfield 3. Fiona Stotz 14’ 2 Mt. Mansfield 4. Lucy Nigro 14’ 1.25 Peoples 5. Marketa Pittinaro 13’ 9.25 Peoples 6. Sarah Hailey 13’ 3 Peoples
Triple Jump
1. Sage Norsworthy 27’ 7 Peoples
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Mt. Mansfield 189 2. Peoples 180 3. Richford 65 4. Enosburg 37 5. Harwood 11 6. Milton 5
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
